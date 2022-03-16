Updated look at Bears linebacker depth after Nicholas Morrow signing

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign linebacker Nicholas Morrow which makes him the first linebacker move in free agency for general manager Ryan Poles.

With the Bears switching to a 4-3 scheme under new head coach Matt Eberflus, they need to find two starters alongside Roquan Smith. One of those figures to be Morrow.

Morrow, an undrafted free agent in 2017, spent his first five seasons with the Raiders, where he worked his way up the depth chart. In 2020, Morrow had career highs in total tackles (78), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (three) and QB hits (six). But he was unable to build on that success after suffering a foot injury in the preseason that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2021 season.

With the addition of Morrow, here’s a look at the Bears’ linebacker depth:

Roquan Smith

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Roquan Smith is the one sure thing for the Bears at linebacker heading into he 2022 season. Smith has been one of the league’s best linebackers for the last couple of seasons, and he’s entering a contract year where the expectation is he’ll get paid. Smith is expected to fill the weak-side linebacker role in Eberflus’ defense.

Nicholas Morrow

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Morrow figures to get a crack at a starting job at linebacker alongside Smith. Morrow played strong-side linebacker during his time with the Raiders, which is where he could line up for Chicago. Morrow does have versatility with his ability to play every linebacker spot. While he was a rotational player with Las Vegas, the expectation is he’ll compete for a starting role.

Caleb Johnson

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Caleb Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent last offseason. He appeared in 14 games as a reserve, where he totaled eight tackles. Johnson was also a key special teams contributor. Johnson figures to serve as depth at linebacker and core special teamer heading into 2022.

Noah Dawkins

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears signed Noah Dawkins earlier this offseason. He’s appeared in 17 NFL games over the last three seasons with the Buccaneers (2019) and Jets (2020-22). Last season with New York, he appeared in two games, totaled two tackles. At this point, Dawkins figures to serve as linebacker depth and special teams contributor.