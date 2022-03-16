UNT aiming to break through for WNIT win to extend landmark season

North Texas is already in banner territory as it prepares for its opening game in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday.

The Mean Green have several banners hanging from the rafters in the Super Pit, including two commemorating WNIT appearances in 2001 and 2002. It’s only a matter of time before another goes up for 2022.

UNT is hoping this time that banner will serve as a reminder of not only a WNIT appearance but also a win. The Mean Green lost to Oklahoma State and Washington in their first two WNIT games back when UNT coach Jalie Mitchell was UNT’s star player.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to do something no one has ever done before,” UNT guard Quincy Noble said. “It will feel really good to hang a banner. It’d be even better if we win a game.”

UNT has reached a host of milestones in its seven seasons under Mitchell. The Mean Green won their first postseason games beyond a conference tournament in 2019, when they won three games on their way to the finals of the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

The WNIT is a higher-level tournament and offers UNT (17-12) a chance to continue its rise as a program.

“It would be big for us to win a WNIT game,” Mitchell said. “We haven’t been in 20 years and haven’t won a game. We have talked about it and plan to do something about it.”

Reaching that goal will be a challenge when the Mean Green face a team it will soon share a conference with. Tulsa is a member of the American Athletic Conference, a league UNT is set to join in the next few months after leaving Conference USA.

The Golden Hurricanes (16-10) fell to Central Florida in the quarterfinals of the American’s conference tournament.

All five of Tulsa’s starters average double figures, including Wyvette Mayberry. The sophomore guard is averaging 13.9 points per game.

Tulsa is a perimeter-oriented team that ranks 18th nationally with an average of 8.5 makes from 3-point range per game.

“Tulsa is different from the teams we have guarded,” Mitchell said. “Their five (center) is a big guard who shoots the 3 and brings the ball up in transition.”

UNT has spent the last few days preparing to take on the challenge Tulsa presents while regrouping following a tough loss in the Conference USA tournament semifinals.

The Mean Green rallied in the second half and had multiple chances to tie or take the lead in its game against Charlotte up into the final minutes before falling 66-63. The 49ers went on to beat Louisiana Tech in the C-USA title game.

“We’re prepared to start playing again,” senior forward Madison Townley said. “We haven’t played in the postseason in a couple of years. It’s a great opportunity to be able to do so and make history.”

UNT has won nine of its last 11 games and has been playing its best at the end of the season. The Mean Green’s only two losses in that span came against Charlotte and Louisiana Tech, the two teams that faced off in the C-USA championship game. UNT is also 11-4 at home.

The Mean Green have relied on their backcourt trio of Noble, Aly Gamez and Jazion Jackson during their late-season surge. Noble leads UNT with an average of 14.3 points per game.

Gamez is adding 11.3 points and Jackson 9.4. Gamez scored 29 points in UNT’s win over Old Dominion in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament.

The Mean Green had a bit of a home-court advantage in the C-USA tournament that was played in Frisco and will be back in front of their home fans in the first round of the WNIT.

UNT’s three WBI wins all came at the Super Pit.

“It’s a blessing to be able to play at home in front of our family and friends who don’t travel,” Townley said. “It was pretty great when we were in the WBI.”

UNT is hoping to capitalize again, this time in the WNIT.

“We’re excited,” Noble said. “It’s a big game and a big week for us.”