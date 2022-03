A single dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can reduce infections among children, a new study suggests.And if a child gets Covid-19 after being vaccinated they are “likely to have a milder disease”, researchers from King’s College London and ZOE Ltd said.While the Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to ward off serious disease and death, questions have arisen over their ability to reduce the spread of infections.The latest study examined the effectiveness of a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in children.Children aged 5 to 11 will be offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments in community clinics from 19 March 2022....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO