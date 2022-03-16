ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Raiders DE Chandler Jones records 5 sacks in one game

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
You might remember Chandler Jones from Week 1 of the 2021 season. It was one of the best singular performances you will ever see from a defensive player.

Against the Titans, Jones recorded an incredible five sacks, four tackles for a loss and recorded six quarterback hits. In that game alone, he recorded eight pressures and was the reason the Cardinals won 38-13.

To remember that day, here are all five sacks from that epic performance via the NFL’s official Twitter account:

Since 1982 when sacks became an official stat, there have only been 18 times in which a player has recorded five or more sacks in a game. Jones was the only player to do so in 2021 and just the second player to do it over the last five seasons.

The Raiders are hoping that Jones can have this type of performance often in Las Vegas. Playing opposite of Maxx Crosby should help as he led the NFL in pressures, hurries and quarterback hits last season.

Jones will also reunite with Patrick Graham, who was his defensive line and linebackers coach in New England from 2012 to 2015. He also knows Josh McDaniels from his days with the Patriots so the fit shouldn’t be a problem at all in Las Vegas.

Jones is one of the biggest prizes in free agency and the new front office of the Raiders were able to land him before the new league year even kicked off. That’s quite an impressive win.

