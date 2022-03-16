ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUU theatre to open “Mother Courage and Her Children”

By Addie Horsley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Utah University’s theatre department is set to open the anti-war play “Mother Courage and Her Children” on Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. and will run through March 18, 19 and 21 with a matinee performance March 19 at 2 p.m. Written by Bertoldt Brecht,...

