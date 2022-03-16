ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Pizza Hut Goes Big To Win March Madness Over Domino's

By Colette Bennett
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

March Madness has kicked off, and with it comes a frenzy of excitement as basketball fans turn their eyes to the first few games in Dayton, Ohio.

It's the perfect season for parties as frost melts off the ground, you can finally ditch your sweaters for t-shirts again, and life just feels a whole lot better on the whole. Before you know it, you'll have a houseful of friends yelling at the TV in joy, fury, or a mix of both. It's no wonder people look forward to it every year.

Fast food retailers also anticipate this time, as they're aware that many basketball fans will have friends over these next few weeks. That's a lot of mouths to feed, and when it comes to that situation, there really is no better food than pizza.

You could order a stack of extra large deep dish from your local pizzeria to feed the fam. Or, you could turn your attention to Pizza Hut (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report, as its already come up with a fine solution for your problem that it calls "the official pizza of March Madness."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUdVb_0ehB6F7j00
Pizza Hut

Scroll to Continue

Pizza Hut's Big Dinner Boxes are a Smart Move

The Hut has a special deal going for March Madness in the form of what it called Big Dinner Boxes, better known as a giant pile of food designed to feed at least four people (or, as it promises on its official website, it won't judge if you order it to feed just you).

Rather than just a pizza, this feast comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and your pick of either chicken wings or pasta on the side. If you prefer to forsake the sides, though, you can just swap them out for a third medium pizza in the box.

Since Pizza Hut is franchise-owned, the cost of the Big Dinner Box may vary, but some are reporting that it's $19.99 in their locations, while other report it at $25. It's a plentiful quantity of food either way.

Can Domino's Compete For the March Madness Audience?

Pizza Hut has a deal with the NCAA for years to be advertised as "The Official Pizza of March Madness," so the chain has a big advantage over other pizza chains. But there's no similar offering from either Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report or Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report to compete. This seems like a major missed opportunity for both, although Domino's and Pizza Hut run a much narrower race for their customers' attention (Domino's has 1.4 million Twitter followers, for instance, compared to Pizza Hut's 1.6 million).

Domino's has already proven it's capable of doing over the top food packages to wow its customers: Take the Best 34 Toppings pizza, a Japanese special that basically crammed every item you can choose onto a single pie.

Does that sounds kinda disgusting? Yes! But the point is that Domino's is willing to take risks, and it's not doing that in this situation. Perhaps the chain doesn't feel it needs to, as it roundly outsold all its competitors in 2020. But if my friends say they want pizza while we watch the Final Four, I know where my order's going.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Grocery Stores Are Putting Security Tags On Meat Now

FED UP! These grocery stores are FED UP with people stealing so they're doing what they can to stop menaces from coming up on their inventory. Someone posted a hilarious Tiktok showing that a grocery store managed to put an apparatus around flanks of rib eye steaks connected to a security tag in hopes to prevent people from running off without paying for it. The steaks were going for $20.83 for two pieces of rib eye. Do you think this is necessary?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

McDonald’s new sandwich completely sold out

When something new hits McDonald’s menu everyone gets excited to try. If you’ve been wanting to try the Chicken Big Mac you might be out of luck. The chain introduced the Chicken Big Mac for a limited-time in the United Kingdom. It comes as no surprise that this...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Pizza Hut#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Continue Pizza Hut
geekspin

McDonald’s is now offering a popular Taco Bell item

Nachos, a fan-favorite Taco Bell item, has arrived on McDonald’s menu. The fast-food giant added nachos and an entire lineup of food items built around Tex-Mex favorites to its menu in Spain last week. According to the McDonald’s Spain website, the McDonald’s Nachos are your basic nachos with tortilla...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat Wendy's Chili Again—OMG!

While no one expects fast food offerings to be the epitome of healthy eating, there are options at your favorite chain that are healthier than others. Wendy’s, for example, offers many salads and grilled chicken choices while still providing notoriously unhealthy items like the whopping, calorie-heavy Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple Cheeseburger or the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger Triple. One popular menu item from the iconic fast food eatery, however, is causing customers on social media to raise their eyebrows for its dubbed “concerning,” “gross,” and “questionable” ingredients. If you’re a fan of Wendy’s chili, you might want to read on.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Burger King Closings in 2022

The home of the Whopper closed over 250 restaurants in 2019, and more than it opened in subsequent years. Current Burger King logoRestaurant Brands International. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Restaurant Brands International (RBI), Caitlin Cochrane for MoneyWise.com, Danny Klein for QSR Magazine, Wikipedia, and Jonathan Maze for Restaurant Business Online.
Kansas City Star

New Taco Bell Menu Item Goes Beyond McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King

Taco Bell has never been strictly bound by the constraints of classic Mexican food. The chain has experimented with its menu, leading to items like its Mexican pizza and a taco that uses fried chicken as a shell. This is a company that also has created passionate fan reactions (including...
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Local barbecue favorite closing after three decades in business

After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King's New Whopper Melt Sandwiches Are Available Nationwide Now

After successfully testing out the new Whopper sandwich in Toledo, Ohio earlier this year, Burger King is finally dropping Whopper Melts nationwide. The new sandwich, which comes in three varieties, is a meltier way to enjoy a classic. Although the Whopper Melt sandwiches look different, with two thick slices of toast serving as the bun, each sandwich still offers the brand’s iconic flame-grilled beef patties. According to the have it your way brand, these new cheesy additions to the menu are just the first of many Whopper innovations to come this year.
TOLEDO, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Fast food places accepting SNAP benefits

While millions of Americans collect food stamps to make ends meet, there are some who do not have the access or capability of preparing the food they buy with the benefits. This has made it so some states allow recipients to use their SNAP benefits at fast food places where the food is already prepared.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy