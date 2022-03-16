Before Foley’s Golden Knights, Davis’ Raiders, White’s UFC, Las Vegas Sports Had Michael Gaughan Who Made Vegas A National Bowling Hub

The 2022 Triple Crown season kicks off Saturday, May 7, when the country's top three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Smile Happy, trained by Kentucky native Ken McPeek, is 6-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Forbidden Kingdom, who is trained by Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. He is followed by 2022 Kentucky Derby horses like Epicenter (8-1) and Morello (10-1). The winner of the $3 million Kentucky Derby 2022 will look to win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes and become just the 14th Triple Crown champion of all-time. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO