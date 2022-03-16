ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces a Significant Acquisition in the Heart of the Permian Basin

charlottenews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ('OODH' or the 'Company') announced today a significant acquisition in the Permian Basin has closed on March 15, 2022. HIGHLIGHTS. PERMIAN BASIN. 320 Acres in Ward County Texas held by production, 100%...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
charlottenews.net

AVAIL SCIENTIFIC INC., Announces the Appointment of Head of Special Operations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / AVAIL SCIENTIFIC INC. (OTC PINK:MOBO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Leonard as Head of Special Operations. AVAIL welcomes Mr. Leonard's leadership and desire to see the company's vision of the development and use of new therapeutic treatments come to fruition.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - Board Appointment

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) 'Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company', the fully funded, African- focussed lithium exploration and development company on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine, announces that Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary Amanda Harsas has been appointed to the Board as Finance Director with immediate effect.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
charlottenews.net

Roscan Gold Announces Change to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Roscan Gold Corporation ('Roscan' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTCQB:RCGCF) announces that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan ('Venkat') will not be standing for re-election at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on April 26, 2022, to assume Chairmanship of Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV), a leading global gold producer and the largest in West Africa, in May 2022. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Venkat will continue to assist Roscan in an advisory role, for a period to be mutually agreed.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Business
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Roman DBDR II downsizes proposed IPO to $215M from $250M

SPAC Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition II (RDTXU), which plans to seek out business combinations in the US media, technology and telecommunications sectors, has downsized its proposed initial public offering to $215M from $250M. The SPAC said in a filing that it now plans to offer 21.5M units for $10 per...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
FOXBusiness

AMC Entertainment buys stake in gold, silver miner Hycroft

As AMC Entertainment works toward a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Adam Aron has announced the movie theater chain is making a "bold diversification move" by purchasing a stake in gold and silver miner Hycroft. Hycroft, which owns a more than 70,000-acre mine in northern Nevada that contains...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Wells#Oil And Gas#Permian#Nv Accesswire March#Oodh#Working Interest 75
charlottenews.net

Fabled Copper Reports on the Magnum Mine Deposit UAV Drone Mission Survey

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper' or the 'Company') (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 10th set of results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

LFTD Partners Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to LIFD From LSFP

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / LFTD Partners Inc. (www.LFTDPartners.com; the 'Company') (OTCQB:LIFD), today announced that the Company's ticker symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market has changed to 'LIFD' from 'LSFP', effective today. About LFTD Partners Inc. LFTD Partners Inc. is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
rigzone.com

Apache, LongPath Team Up On Permian Basin Methane Monitoring

Apache Corporation has expanded its partnership with LongPath Technologies to monitor methane emissions in the Permian Basin. Apache Corporation has expanded its partnership with LongPath Technologies for continuous methane emissions monitoring in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. Methane emissions from oil and gas operations are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Icahn's representatives on Occidental Petroleum to step down

(Reuters) - Two Carl Icahn representatives on the board of Occidental Petroleum Corp will resign as the activist investor has exited his entire position in the U.S. oil and gas producer. Icahn, who once held a nearly 10% stake in Occidental, has been waging a bitter battle over the producer’s...
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Leucrotta Exploration, West Island Brands, Sirios Resources, and Eloro Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 16, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews Leucrotta Exploration, West Island Brands, Sirios Resources, and Eloro Resources on their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Calian Completes Acquisition of US Managed Service Provider Computex

Transformative acquisition puts Calian on the path to becoming a leading Managed Detection & Response organization in North America. Computex offers a direct sales force, cybersecurity experts, an enterprise-grade hardened network operations centre and security operations centre, over 1,100 US customers and best-in-breed technology partners. CAD$38M acquisition is expected to...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD) Looking to Expand 3rd Location in Las Vegas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company may be acquiring a 3rd retail location at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. FBC Holding, Inc. is currently getting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
charlottenews.net

NuRAN Announces Entry into Term Sheets with Lenders for Convertible Debenture Facility

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN' or the 'Company') (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN), a leading rural telecommunications company, is pleased to announce the entry into term sheets with two groups of lenders for a convertible debenture financing of up to $17,000,000 (the 'Bridge Financing'). The purpose of the proposed Bridge Financing is to cover working capital expenses and, subject to closing any future equity financing of the Company's African subsidiary, may provide the balance of the funding for NuRAN's previously announced US$30,000,000 senior credit facility intended to fund expenditures linked to the installation of network infrastructure roll-out promoted by NuRAN in Cameroon and Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') (the 'Project'). These Project expenditures relate to the installation of network infrastructure by NuRAN and roll out of up to 120 rural sites in Cameroon and 850 sites in DRC.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Talent Inc. Announces Majority Investment in Careerminds

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Talent Inc., a leading provider of tech-enabled career services, announced today a majority investment in Careerminds Group Inc., a contemporary global provider of outplacement services. Founded in 2008 and based in Wilmington, Delaware, Careerminds provides a contemporary tech-enabled global outplacement service...
WILMINGTON, DE
charlottenews.net

GGL Secures Permits for the McConnell Copper-Gold Project, North-Central BC; Work Planned in Q3

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ('GGL' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received a Multi-Year Area Based Permit (MYAB) from the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation for exploration activities on its 100% owned, road accessible McConnell copper-gold project in the prolific Golden Horseshoe region of north-central BC.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy