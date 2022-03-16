Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces a Significant Acquisition in the Heart of the Permian Basin

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN' or the 'Company') (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN), a leading rural telecommunications company, is pleased to announce the entry into term sheets with two groups of lenders for a convertible debenture financing of up to $17,000,000 (the 'Bridge Financing'). The purpose of the proposed Bridge Financing is to cover working capital expenses and, subject to closing any future equity financing of the Company's African subsidiary, may provide the balance of the funding for NuRAN's previously announced US$30,000,000 senior credit facility intended to fund expenditures linked to the installation of network infrastructure roll-out promoted by NuRAN in Cameroon and Democratic Republic of the Congo ('DRC') (the 'Project'). These Project expenditures relate to the installation of network infrastructure by NuRAN and roll out of up to 120 rural sites in Cameroon and 850 sites in DRC.

