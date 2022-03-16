No More FSA Testing Or Time Change In Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO