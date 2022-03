An active galactic nucleus, or AGN, is an extremely bright central region of a galaxy that is dominated by the light emitted by dust and gas as it falls into a black hole. An active galactic nucleus (AGN) is a small region at the center of some galaxies that is far brighter than can be explained by the stellar population alone. The extremely luminous central region is emitting so much radiation that it can outshine the rest of the galaxy altogether. AGNs emit radiation across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to gamma rays. This radiation is produced by the action of a central supermassive black hole that is devouring material that gets too close to it. A galaxy hosting an AGN is called an ‘active galaxy’.

