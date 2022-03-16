NDOT board approves $85 million in contracts

CARSON CITY -- A number of contracts approved this week for state highway projects are slated to support 1,125 jobs for a year while improving driver safety and NDOT operations. The combined cost of the projects is nearly $85 million.

The state’s Transportation Board of Directors, which oversees the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), approved the following projects:

Interstate 11 improvements in Las Vegas. The project includes roadway, stormwater and hydraulic improvements and landscaping at the Horizon Drive, College Drive and Wagonwheel Drive interchanges. The contract for this project is close to $5.5 million.

Widening Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. The project will also construct ramp improvements at Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue interchanges and construct auxiliary lanes on Interstate 515 between the two. The contract for this project is nearly $75 million.

Updating the flashing lights warning systems near intersections on Pyramid and Mt. Rose highways in Reno and Sparks. This contract for this project is $336,410.

Installing a traffic signal on Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive/Sunset Springs Lane in Sparks. This will provide a dedicated turn lane for drivers. Drainage improvements are also included in this project. This project is contracted for $2.125 million.

Upgrading and improving NDOT’s Ely maintenance yard. This project includes new access gates, and improvements for drainage and the truck wash. This contract is for nearly $1.5 million.

