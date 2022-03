"I don't even watch my new stuff," Peck tells People, adding: "I don't watch anything!" Peck delves into his public weight struggle and a years-long drug addiction that he details for the first time in his new memoir, Happy People Are Annoying. "I was always looking for something outside to fix my insides," says Peck, who has been sober since 2008. "But eventually I realized that whether my life was beyond my wildest dreams or a total mess, it didn't change the temperature of what was going on in my mind. I knew that nothing in the outside world would make me feel whole."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO