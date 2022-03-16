ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers Acquire 2022 Fourth Round Selection from New York Rangers

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers have acquired a fourth-round selection from the New York Rangers in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Frank Vatrano . The Panthers will receive the later of the Rangers 4th round selections between...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Two 1st Round Picks, Two Players for Hagel

Chicago receives two conditional first-round picks, Boris Katchouk & Taylor Raddysh from Tampa in exchange for Brandon Hagel, two fourth-round picks. The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired Tampa Bay's conditional first round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Boris Katchouk (kuh-CHOOK) and Taylor Raddysh (RA-DIHSH) in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago's 2022 fourth round draft pick and 2024 fourth round draft pick.
NHL
NHL

Flyers acquire Tippett, draft picks from Florida in exchange for Giroux

Flyers also receive Panthers 1st Round Pick in 2024 and 3rd Round Pick in 2023. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired forward Owen Tippett, a first round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Drafts in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and the Flyers' fifth round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
NHL
NHL

Eichel doubtful to play for Golden Knights on Saturday

Center being evaluated after blocking shot, could join sidelined teammates Lehner, Stone, Pacioretty, Martinez. Jack Eichel is the latest worry for the Vegas Golden Knights, who have been plagued by injuries this season and are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since they joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canucks

VANCOUVER - Will Butcher was happy to have a game to look forward to with less than 24 hours to go before the NHL trade deadline. Butcher is expected to be in the lineup for the Sabres tonight against the Vancouver Canucks, which would mark his first appearance since he sustained a lower-body injury in Arizona on Jan. 29.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Tim Reynolds
Person
Radko Gudas
NHL

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim Ducks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers (pronounced NIH-koh-las duh-LOHR-ree-AY) from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), collected 10 points (5-5=10), 90...
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired Winnipeg's third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenceman Travis Dermott. Dermott played in 251 regular season games and 22 playoff games with the Maple Leafs after being selected in the...
NHL
NHL

Tokarski posts shutout as Sabres rebound with OT win in Calgary

CALGARY - Dustin Tokarski conceded the significance of having family inside Scotiabank Saddledome, a small band of supporters in No. 31 jerseys who made the trek from his hometown Saskatoon. Beyond that, the goaltender deflected any attention regarding his second NHL shutout like it was another of the 24 shots...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'IT SETS UP FOR A GOOD ONE'

Lucic, Mangiapane & Sutter look ahead to tonight's clash with the Canucks. "First off, it's beneficial to play in those games because we have a lot of guys who haven't really... They may have played in a playoff race when they were younger, but I don't think that they really grabbed onto a lot of it. They were just in it. I think, now, you're putting a bit more responsibility on them to see how they handle it and then you have to play low-scoring games. You're going to play close games. ... You go into the second and third period and it's within a goal one way or another, then you score that big goal. And you're not giving up anything. That's what it comes down to. That's something this team still has to - quite honestly - has a long ways to go in."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The New York Rangers#Join Panthers Territory#The Florida Panthers
NHL

Red Wings acquire 2022 7th-round Draft pick from Kings for Troy Stecher

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Troy Stecher. Stecher, 27, has appeared in 16 games for the Red Wings this season, recording two points (1-1-2), nine penalty minutes and averaging 15:08 time on ice. The blueliner missed four months due to an upper-body injury in November but returned to the Red Wings lineup on Feb. 12 and has skated in 10 games since returning from injury. Stecher was signed by the Red Wings prior to the 2020-21 season and posted 13 points (4-9-13) and 21 penalty minutes in 60 games over the last two seasons with Detroit. Before joining the Red Wings, Stecher spent four seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, totaling 75 points (11-64-75) and 124 penalty minutes in 286 games. A native of Richmond, British Columbia, Stecher spent three seasons at the University of North Dakota prior to turning pro, winning a National Championship his junior year (2015-16). Additionally, Stecher won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship and captured a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.
NHL
NHL

Deslauriers a man who understands his skillset and his role

ST. PAUL -- Take one look at Nicolas Deslauriers hands and you'll see exactly the kind of rugged player the Wild acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. The bruised, scuffed knuckles of Deslauriers, who is tied for the NHL lead with 10 fights this season, is just one reflection of exactly what the Wild will be getting with its newest forward. The other is an engaging, self-deprecating and downright funny personality.
NHL
NHL

Stars Upend Caps, 3-2

For much of the first 40 minutes of Sunday's game between the Capitals and the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena, the Caps looked like the tired team that had played on Saturday, and the Stars looked like the team that last played on Friday night and had an off day on Saturday. But the reality was the opposite.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Canes Can't Crack Georgiev, Fall 2-0

RALEIGH, NC. - For just the third time this season the Carolina Hurricanes were held off the scoreboard Sunday, shut out by Alexandar Georgiev and the New York Rangers, 2-0. Three Things:. 1) Sometimes It's Like That. The Canes finished the game having won the shots advantage 44-18. Final shot...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Deslauriers traded to Wild by Ducks

Anaheim receives third-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft for forward. Nicolas Deslauriers was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Anaheim Ducks for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Saturday. "Seems to fit the Minnesota Wild. Plays a hard game. Plays gritty. He's got a skill set,...
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Hintz flexes, Oettinger delivers and Studenic gets the chain

The Stars strike early, score twice on the power play and receive outstanding goaltending from their young stud. The Stars knew coming home with three losses on a four-game road trip would be simply unacceptable. So, they dug deep and found a way to come away with a huge win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday on the second half of back-to-backs.
NHL
NHL

Rookie Watch: Raymond, Dahlen among top five Sweden-born scorers

Red Wings forward excelling on top line, Sharks wing tied for first in takeaways. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2021-22 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week,...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders' Point Streak Ends After 2-1 to Flyers

The Islanders suffered a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. The New York Islanders point streak came to an end at six games (5-0-1) as they dropped a 2-1 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center. Casey Cizikas scored the Islanders' sole goal, while...
NHL
NHL

Final Buzzer: Comeback Thriller

Detroit goalie and Ron Francis draft choice (in Carolina days) Alex Nedeljkovic made 16 saves in a first period dominated by the Kraken with seven Grade-A scoring chances but even at 0-0 on scoreboard. Red Wings break the tie with two goals in the second period. Of all scorers and...
NHL
NHL

Wedgewood traded to Stars by Coyotes

Arizona receives conditional fourth-round pick in 2023 draft for goalie. Scott Wedgewood was traded to the Dallas Stars by the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. The Coyotes received a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. If the Stars qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it will become a third-round selection.
NHL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE IN IT TO WIN IT'

"It says that we're in it to win it. Obviously, it's exciting. It's exciting times and it's added two really good players. We're just excited right now and we've got to keep winning." ON CHEMISTRY IN THE ROOM:. "We all have a good group and we have a lot of...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy