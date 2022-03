48-year-old Stacy Levier of Opelousas is now being interviewed by investigators after witnesses told police that he was abducted at gunpoint over the weekend. According to a press release from Opelousas PD, officers received a call from an out-of-town family member around noon on Sunday. Detectives say witnesses at the scene indicated one female and two males forced Levier at gunpoint into what was described as a black 4-door sedan, possibly an older model Chrysler 300 with faded paint. The reported incident happened in the 1400 block of Villere Street.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO