ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Is the Top TV Franchise of 2021, Paramount Announces

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount announced today that Yellowstone was the most successful TV franchise of 2021 across both physical and digital transactional media. The series generated over $100 million, including sales in digital last year. And while the results of 2021 are already impressive, the show continues to break records in 2022, as the...

collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
GeekyGadgets

Star Trek Strange New Worlds TV series trailer released by Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the first trailer for the upcoming new Star Trek Strange New Worlds TV series Season 1 providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the latest Star Trek adventures following Captain Christopher Pike. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere on the Paramount+ in a few months time starting May 5, 2022 and stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck.
TV SERIES
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Halo’: Paramount+ Releases Trailer For Upcoming TV Adaptation (VIDEO)

Following its South By South West premiere on Monday, Paramount+ unveiled the latest trailer for Halo, the upcoming series based on the iconic video game franchise. The trailer (watch below) shows off the impressive scale of the series, with its sweeping landscapes, epic battle scenes, monstrous-looking aliens, and outer space conflicts. “We’re all we have now.. it’s just us,” says Pablo Schreiber‘s Master Chief as he descends from the sky into the war zone below.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
Popculture

'Star Trek' TV Franchise Recasts Kirk

The Star Trek TV franchise has recast James T. Kirk, with actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) taking over the role. Wesley will make his debut in Season 2 of the new Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds. The series will kick off its 10-episode first season on May 5, but the show has already been renewed for a second season. At this time, there is no word on when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere but can speculate it may not be until 2023.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Announces Cartoon Network, TBS Premiere Dates

Last year celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To commemorate that special occasion Warner Brothers released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max this past January. While Potterheads everywhere are still crying over this beautiful special, it has now been announced that it will premiere on Cartoon Network and TBS on Sunday, April 10th. The special will air on CN as a part of its ACME block at 6 P.M. ET and will then play an encore presentation on TBS at 8 P.M. ET. This would be just in time for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which releases in theaters later that week on April 15th.
MOVIES
Collider

Is Cristóbal Rios the New Romantic Hero in 'Star Trek: Picard'?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 3 of Star Trek: Picard.We’ve all heard the jokes about Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) warping around space teaching aliens all about love, but Kirk’s romantic encounters were a symptom of the archetype he was based on — that of a romantic hero. In classical terms, a romantic hero struggles with wanderlust, loneliness, and Byronic tendencies (of a cynical, yet passionate disposition), all of which often gets in the way of their romances.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
David Glasser
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Collider

'Soft & Quiet' Review: A Stomach-Churning Nightmare From Start to Finish | SXSW 2022

Perhaps for critics who are farther removed from the violence on Asian Americans these past two years, Soft & Quiet is a just a disturbing-but-eye-opening ride from promising director Beth de Araújo, but by the time I finished Soft & Quiet I felt like I had just run a marathon then had a heart attack and then gotten beaten up and left on the street. It is bold of SXSW to feature a film with so much racial violence at a time when Asian women are quite literally being followed and stabbed in their homes. Or maybe that was the point? Even in the hands of a filmmaker who clearly understands the risks posed to women of color, as a woman of color herself, there are moments that make me wonder: Who is this movie for?
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Sports Shows If You Like HBO's 'Winning Time'

HBO’s newest series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, has all the components of a hit show, even in its first few weeks. It has a stellar cast, led by John C. Reilly and Quincy Isaiah, flashy directing by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Don’t Look Up, Succession), and an underdog sports story that gets your blood pumping.
NFL
Collider

6 Things You Need to Know Before 'Moon Knight' Streams On March 30th

With new promotional images released just days ago of Marvel's upcoming streaming series, Moon Knight, fans are supremely excited for what lies in store. Among the Marvel comic characters, Moon Knight is a fan-favorite, though audiences only familiar with the MCU may be unsure what to expect from the antihero. Much like The Defenders (and its solo series counterparts), this is sure to be a darker, more adult take on the superhero genre.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount Pictures#Franchises#Cable Television#American
Collider

Best Needle Drops in ‘The Adam Project’, Ranked

We are lucky to be living through a golden age for movie soundtracks assembled by directors who are apparently as excited about sharing some gems from their record collections as they are about the movies they are making. From Quentin Tarantino’s unbroken run of awesome compilations to accompany his films stretching all the way back to the iconic “Little Green Bag” scene in Reservoir Dogs, to Edgar Wright’s meticulously choreographed movement and editing to his favorite tunes, and of course not forgetting the Guardians of the Galaxy. Awesome Mixes, movie geeks with a love of retro rock have never had it better. This month’s Netflix time travel comedy adventure The Adam Project is the latest in this lineage, boasting a slim but supreme collection of tunes that perfectly compliment the most fast-paced, hilarious, and downright fun Sci-Fi flick since, well, the last time Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy got together in 2021’s Free Guy. Let’s have a look at the appropriately decade-spanning tracks underpinning this relentlessly entertaining movie.
MUSIC
Collider

10 Movie Endings That Broke The Rules

Ideally, there shouldn't be any "rules" when it comes to art, and people should be able to express themselves freely within a chosen medium. However, the reality is that movie-going audiences, particularly Western cultures, have certain expectations when they see a film. One of these is a satisfying or "happy" ending to proceedings.
MOVIES
Collider

'Hamilton' Shows Why More Musicals Should Be Available on Streaming Services

Once a professional film of the Broadway production of Hamilton premiered on Disney+ in 2020, it gave many more millions of people the chance to see a musical like never before. Fans may be lucky enough to have their favorite show adapted to film, but even that comes with a whole host of other issues when it comes to translating something from stage to screen. We lose quite a bit in that translation.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Alice’: Is the Keke Palmer Thriller Streaming or in Theaters?

Alice, the upcoming crime thriller starring Keke Palmer and Common follows an escaped enslaved woman who discovers the shocking truth about the world outside the plantation she has lived on for the entirety of her life. Krystin Ver Linden makes her directorial debut with Alice, a story of empowerment, freedom, and getting even. The gripping story has a focus on themes of racism, self-worth, and standing up for what is right while still being downright terrifying. The film's big twist takes place early on in the film, with the majority of the story focusing on the changes that the main character undergoes, the truth that she learns, and what she decides to do with her newfound knowledge.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

9 Fictional Music Acts That Should Be Real But Aren’t

You can buy some of their records in the real world but, unfortunately, these music artists don’t actually exist. Still, through the magic of perfect song construction or character development, they make us want them to be real. Whether they’re in a mockumentary like This is Spinal Tap or A Mighty Wind, or in a fake biopic like Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, you can’t tell the story of a band without some fantastic music. You might find yourself humming along to their very real fake songs, but you’ll never get the real thing.
MUSIC
Collider

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' Understands The Struggle to Find Affordable Concert Tickets in Hilarious Clip

The main subject of this weekend’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was not as controversial as the past 3 episodes of Season 9. Episode 4 dealt with the topic of acquiring tickets for entertainment events, specifically, the issue with ticket sales nowadays. No matter where you stand on other issues, there is little point of contention when it comes to ticket prices and how they can sometimes be incredibly difficult to get.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

10 Most Memeable SpongeBob Moments & The Best SpongeBob Memes

He lives in a pineapple under the sea, bringing nautical nonsense to all. SpongeBob Squarepants is not only the longest-running show in Nickelodeon history but perhaps holds the most significant influence on meme culture of any cartoon or TV show in recent memory. So if you scroll through a Twitter thread or Facebook news thread today, it won’t be long before you find at least a reference to SpongeBob.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy