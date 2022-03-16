‘Yellowstone’ Is the Top TV Franchise of 2021, Paramount Announces

We are lucky to be living through a golden age for movie soundtracks assembled by directors who are apparently as excited about sharing some gems from their record collections as they are about the movies they are making. From Quentin Tarantino’s unbroken run of awesome compilations to accompany his films stretching all the way back to the iconic “Little Green Bag” scene in Reservoir Dogs, to Edgar Wright’s meticulously choreographed movement and editing to his favorite tunes, and of course not forgetting the Guardians of the Galaxy. Awesome Mixes, movie geeks with a love of retro rock have never had it better. This month’s Netflix time travel comedy adventure The Adam Project is the latest in this lineage, boasting a slim but supreme collection of tunes that perfectly compliment the most fast-paced, hilarious, and downright fun Sci-Fi flick since, well, the last time Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy got together in 2021’s Free Guy. Let’s have a look at the appropriately decade-spanning tracks underpinning this relentlessly entertaining movie.

