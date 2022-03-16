ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB rumors: Freddie Freeman still being pursued by Dodgers, Red Sox, Rays; Yankees in talks about A's starters

Cover picture for the articleSpring training games start Thursday and 2022 Opening Day is 22 days away, yet several huge names remain on the free agent market and the trade market has been just as active since the lockout was removed last week. A flurry of headline-worthy activity happened Wednesday:. Kris Bryant is...

Empire Sports Media

Yankees Rumors: The latest on a potential Brett Gardner reunion

The New York Yankees have taken a more cost-efficient route this off-season, solving holes on the roster. While they did consume the contract of Josh Donaldson, which will pay him $50 million over the next two seasons, the Bombers have otherwise been conservative with their approach. The Yankees plugged their shortstop position with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Rizzo at first base, passing on Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Ringer

Freddie Freeman’s Dodgers Signing Is Shocking—but Perhaps It Shouldn’t Be

When the Braves and Dodgers faced off in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series, their respective starting first basemen were Freddie Freeman and Albert Pujols. When the two teams match up again this April, Matt Olson will be at first for Atlanta, and Freeman will be wearing Dodger blue, having joined Pujols in an ultra-exclusive group of stars who’ve had a long tenure with one team end immediately after winning a World Series. As the pennant-winning Braves, propelled in part by a .286/.444/.619 series from Freeman, celebrated beating the Dodgers after Game 6, no one would have imagined that the corner cornerstone would soon switch sides. Yet less than five months later, the Braves have replaced the longtime face of their franchise with a younger southpaw slugger, and the Dodgers have happily reached into their deep pockets to give Freeman a home, completing one of the winter’s most surprising superstar shuffles. Each link in this chain of transactions sounds sensible in isolation, but the end result—Freeman in another uniform—seems semi-inconceivable.
MLB
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Former New York Yankees two-time World Series champion, All-Star pitcher has died

Former New York Yankees All-Star and 1962 World Series MVP Ralph Terry passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He died in Larned, KS, where he resided for most of his life. Born in Big Cabin, OK, Terry made his Major League debut with the city-slicking Yankees as a 20-year-old in 1956. He was traded to Kansas City the following season, though the A’s dealt him back to NY in 1959.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Who is the future face of the Boston Red Sox?

The date is March 28, 2024, and the Red Sox are opening their season at home. Picture a beautiful, crisp, spring afternoon in New England. Fenway Park is packed to the brim with rowdy Sawks fans amped up to cheer on their beloved club for yet another baseball season. But...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to Luke Voit amid rumors

UPDATE (11:52 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees traded Luke Voit traded to the San Diego Padres. Read more about that here. TAMPA — Luke Voit is still at Yankees camp. For how much longer? Who knows. The re-signing of first baseman Anthony Rizzo all but pushed Voit out of the starting lineup again, and the Yankees have tried to trade Voit before. It’s likely they’re trying to do it again as they look to address other roster needs.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Freddie Freeman agrees to six-year deal with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a massive free-agent splash. Los Angeles reached an agreement with former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman on a six-year, $162 million deal, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan. A second-round draft pick of the Braves in 2007, Freeman has spent his...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets, Phillies front office exec lands new job with MLB Network

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies front office executive Ruben Amaro Jr. has joined the MLB Network as an analyst. According to an MLB Network release, Amaro has most recently contributed to NBC Sports Philadelphia as a Phillies analyst, a role he will continue this season. Amaro was with the Mets from 2018-2019, serving as a first base coach before he was moved to the front office as a special advisor.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
WCVB

How shortened MLB Spring Training impacts Red Sox players

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One of the topics at Red Sox spring training has been how a shortened training camp will impact players. WCVB's Duke Castiglione says when you talk to people inside the game of baseball, they talk about how spring training is really for the pitchers getting them ready.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Dealing with Grade 1 oblique strain

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Rortvedt is dealing with a Grade 1 oblique strain, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Rortvedt will be shut down from hitting for five days after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain, and Boone expressed concern regarding the catcher's availability for Opening Day. The 24-year-old was expected to compete with Kyle Higashioka for playing time at catcher during spring training, but Rortvedt's shutdown means that Higashioka could begin the 2022 campaign as the Yankees' primary catcher.
MLB

