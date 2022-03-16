ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Uses “Koon Baya” Racial Jab Against Trevor Noah

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ua0R9_0ehAadIT00

It’s become exhausting trying to keep up with Kanye West’s social media antics, which yet again appears to be influenced by rapid cycling as a result of his highly-publicized bout with bipolar disorder.

Ye was up at 5AM PST this morning on another Instagram rant, this time revisiting his ongoing tirade against D.L. Hughley in addition to calling out The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. However, it was Kanye’s choice of language when criticizing Noah that bordered on blatant racism.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

In a since-deleted post, as per usual, the DONDA 2 rap veteran used what many would consider a racial slur against Black people by posting a picture of Noah and writing the caption, “All in together now…Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya.” The quote was in reference to the historical African American spiritual “Kum ba yah” that is said to be originated by enslaved West Africans in the South during the 1920s. With Trevor Noah being of South African descent, Kanye’s comment was taken by many as as personal insult to his culture.

The social media attack was sparked after Trevor spoke in detail on a recent segment of The Daily Show , where the comedian called out Kanye’s nonstop pubic displays of both affection and dismay for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as “belligerent.” The nearly 10-minute discourse appeared to be more cautionary than accusatory — Trevor even uses the example of his own mom being shot by his stepfather to highlight the seriousness of stalking — but somehow West found it to be an insult towards his art and decided to react as we’ve unfortunately come to expect.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s not exactly clear whether or not Kanye deleting the post is a sign that he regrets using a racially insensitive joke to blast Trevor Noah, but we can only hope he begins to understand some of the consequences of his unfiltered actions.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya1q7_0ehAadIT00

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Trevor Noah Responds to Kanye West’s Racial Slur: ‘Clearly Some People Graduate But We Still Stupid’

Comedian Trevor Noah responded to Kanye West’s since-deleted Instagram post prodding Noah for his comments on West’s actions toward Kim Kardashian. First, Noah traced the evolving situation between the rapper — now known by the legal name Ye — his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, from Ye sending Kim flowers to his new “Eazy” music video which shows Pete Davidson in danger. Then Noah personally related to the ongoing dialogue between the trio, recalling his experience with abuse and sharing that his mother was shot in the head by his stepfather, hinting that things could potentially get out of hand.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
D. L. Hughley
Person
Trevor Noah
RNB Cincy 100.3

Kim K: Opens Up About Her New Boo Pete Davidson

Kim K has opened up about her new boo Pete Davdison. She appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show and was very open with Ellen. Kim talked about her relationship with her boyfriend Pete Davidson as well as making it official on social media. “I guess it’s not official until you post,” Kardashian joked to host […]
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis American

Trevor Noah denounces Kanye West's verbal harassment

Kanye West responded to a segment from Trevor Noah’s "The Daily Show Host" where he spoke out against domestic violence with a screenshot of Noah's google panel and captioned it,. “All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Trevor Noah Heartbroken to See Kanye West on Path to 'Peril and Pain'

Trevor Noah's response to Kanye West hurling a racial slur at him is filled with compassion for what he sees the rapper becoming -- a situation the 'Daily Show' host calls heartbreaking. Trevor went right to the source, posting a comment on Ye's IG that seeks to deescalate their feud...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baya#Stalking#Black People#Instagram Twitter#African American#West Africans#South African
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy