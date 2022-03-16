ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders to trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJLZJ_0ehAXpfu00
Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes after agreeing to terms with Chandler Jones, the Raiders are clearing out a starting spot and a salary slot for the All-Pro pass rusher. They are expected to trade Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is coming back in the deal. The Raiders and Colts have been working on this swap for the past day or so, Rapoport adds. Las Vegas, understandably, did not pull the trigger on a deal until its Jones agreement came through. No draft picks are changing hands. This is a player-for-player swap.

The Colts will be Ngakoue’s fifth team in the past three seasons. The former Jaguars standout made his way to the Vikings, Ravens and Raiders from 2020-21, being dealt late in the summer of 2020 and then being moved before that season’s deadline. After signing with Las Vegas, Ngakoue is being traded for a third time.

This will give the Colts a veteran edge presence they lacked last season and provide DeForest Buckner with a proven outside sack artist. The Colts used first- and second-round picks on defensive ends in the 2021 draft — Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo — and will now spend some cash on the position. After the Carson Wentz trade, Indianapolis entered free agency with its usual cap-space war chest. Ngakoue is signed through the 2022 season on a $13M-per-year contract.

While this trade will reunite Ngakoue with Gus Bradley, the Jaguars’ head coach when Ngakoue was drafted and the Raiders’ DC when he arrived in Vegas last year, it will send Ya-Sin to a Raiders team in need at cornerback. After a bounce-back year with Bradley, Casey Hayward is a free agent. A 2019 second-round pick, Ya-Sin will come to Vegas with one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Ya-Sin started 29 games with the Colts. While the Temple product has not played at a Pro Bowl level and only has two interceptions as a pro, the Raiders will shed salary here and land a player with considerable experience. After an up-and-down start to his career, Ya-Sin finished the 2021 season with a career-best 53% completion rate allowed when targeted.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Browns release center JC Tretter

The Browns made a cost-cutting move on the offensive line. The team is releasing center J.C. Tretter, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter (Twitter link). The move saves the team roughly $8.2M in cap space. The 31-year-old was recently named as a cut candidate given his projected cap hit of over...
NFL
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

NFL announces 39 compensatory picks for 2022 draft

This year, the NFL awarded 39 comp picks. The comp pick formula assigns picks to franchises who suffered the largest net losses, so teams that signed multiple free agents have a lesser chance of receiving picks. This year’s formula also includes the changes made last year, when teams began receiving...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Nfl Com#Cornerback Rock Ya Sin#Jaguars#Raiders
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks sign Artie Burns to one-year, $2M deal

The Bears initially signed Burns in 2020, but the former Steelers first-round pick suffered a torn ACL that led to an IR placement last summer. After a couple more roster moves, he found his way into eleven regular season games last year, including six starts. He finished out 2021 with 23 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and six passes defensed.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars release LB Myles Jack

Something had to give. After signing scores of high-end free agents on Monday, the Jaguars are releasing linebacker Myles Jack, according to a source who spoke with Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (Twitter link). Jack led the Jags with 108 tackles last year, his sixth season in Jacksonville. Ultimately, however, he...
NFL
ESPN

Jacksonville Jaguars' NFL free-agent signings 2022: G Brandon Scherff, WR Christian Kirk lead the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. –- NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2022 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which means free-agent signings can be made official after that. The first round of the 2022 NFL draft begins April 28 on ESPN.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots add CB depth with Terrance Mitchell signing

Help is on the way in the New England Patriots' secondary. The Patriots are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. A seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell has played for five teams over his...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens to sign Marcus Williams to five-year, $70M deal

The Ravens agreed to terms with Marcus Williams. The standout safety will leave New Orleans and head to Baltimore on a whopping five-year, $70M deal (Twitter link via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler). NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero adds that the contract includes $37M in guaranteed money (Twitter link). Williams, 26...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins to sign OL Connor Williams on two-year, $14M deal

The Dolphins have agreed to sign Connor Williams (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). The former Cowboys offensive lineman will take his talents to South Beach on a two-year, $14M deal with $7.5M fully guaranteed. This year’s guard market was headlined by the likes of Brandon Scherff, Laken Tomlinson,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

The New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West. Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Giants to sign QB Tyrod Taylor

The Giants have been looking for a high-level backup for Daniel Jones, and they’ve apparently found one. The team is signing quarterback Tyrod Taylor, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (via Twitter). Taylor is inking a two-year deal worth $17M, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The QB...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys refute reports on Randy Gregory drama

Linked to Chandler Jones or a Von Miller reunion, the Broncos instead went with a younger pass rusher. They gave Randy Gregory a five-year, $70M deal that includes $28M guaranteed. Those terms were also present in the Cowboys’ offer, one it appeared Gregory was prepared to accept earlier Tuesday.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy