ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. bars ex-spies from becoming 'mercenaries,' following Reuters series

By Joel Schectman, Christopher Bing
Reuters
Reuters
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apRy1_0ehAXGDp00

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - A new law bans the United States' former spies from hiring themselves out to foreign governments right after they stop working for Washington.

The legislation, signed into law by President Joseph Biden on Tuesday as part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill, prohibits U.S. intelligence officials with knowledge of spycraft and national security secrets from selling their services to other countries for 30 months after retiring.

Democratic U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro introduced the legislation to address issues raised in a 2019 Reuters investigation, a congressional aide told Reuters. In a yearlong series, Reuters showed that former National Security Agency hackers helped the United Arab Emirates spy on journalists, dissidents and other Americans.

“We don't want our best trained intel officers going straight into the hands of foreign governments for the sake of money," Castro said. "This discourages intelligence mercenaries and protects our national interest."

The UAE spying operation, called Project Raven, hacked into Facebook and Google accounts and thousands of Apple iPhones, targeting activists that human rights groups say were later arrested and tortured.

While U.S. law has always prohibited intelligence officials from revealing specific national security secrets, previously no rule restricted retired intelligence officers from the Central Intelligence Agency or the NSA from selling their services to foreign governments after retiring.

On top of the 30-month ban, the new law will require former intelligence officials to report any foreign government work to the U.S. intelligence community and Congress for five years after they leave service.

The law applies to the CIA, the NSA and the more than dozen other American intelligence agencies.

Rhea Siers, a former senior official at the NSA, said the law addresses a critical gap in current law that has allowed American officials to commit grave ethical breaches for personal profit.

“Even after government employment, intelligence officers have a responsibility to uphold the public trust,” she said. “Personally, I was appalled by what was revealed about Project Raven, especially the involvement in conducting surveillance of U.S. citizens.”

The law defined work for foreign governments broadly. For example, the prohibition includes work for state-backed companies that are controlled by or receive substantial investments from foreign governments.

Glenn Gerstell, a former general counsel for the NSA, said that while he is generally supportive of the restrictions, he believes this definition is too broad and could end up preventing security experts from taking up important roles in the private sector.

“My concern is that it could inadvertently have an effect of making it a little harder for people even to work for companies that we would be perfectly delighted for them to work for,” Gerstell said.

Over the last decade, governments around the world have created investment funds that buy stakes in private companies, which could be included in the restriction depending on how the law is interpreted as it comes into force in the next six months.

The law allows former spies to apply for an exemption if they can show the foreign work is critical to U.S. national security. Washington has at times encouraged U.S. intelligence contractors to work with allied nations when it was seen as helping America's spying efforts, experts say.

Gerstell said he hoped the law wouldn’t hinder these kind of legitimate intelligence contracting arrangements. “We rely on our allies. There is nothing evil about working for a foreign government,” he said. “Sometimes it helps us."

Reporting by Joel Schectman and Christopher Bing; Editing by Kieran Murray and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Stamford Advocate

Russian-American Charged With Acting as Spy in U.S.

A dual Russian-American citizen has been charged with acting as a covert Russian agent in the United States, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Southern District of New York, CNN reports. Elena Branson operated organizations that “sought to spread Russian propaganda,” the documents filed on Tuesday allege. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
Marin Independent Journal

Photos: Vladimir Putin pal Steven Seagal gets $7 million for remote Northern California ranch

As Vladimir Putin finalized plans for his violent land grab in Ukraine, which has already caused two million people to flee the country, his somewhat unlikely pal Steven Seagal, a devout Buddhist, martial arts expert, environmentalist, animal rights activist, action-flick actor, and reality TV star, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed in 2018 by Putin as a special envoy between Russia and the United States, was wrapping up the $7 million sale of his vast ranch in northern California’s rugged and remote Siskiyou County.
MONTAGUE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Castro
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Mercenaries#Thomson Reuters#Democratic#National Security Agency#Americans#Uae#Project Raven#Apple Iphones#Nsa
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy