Basic Molecular Biology: Nucleic Acid Extraction – Liquid Phase Extraction

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen performing liquid phase nucleic acid extraction, a method called alcoholic precipitation is...

Phys.org

Nanocarriers based on nucleic acids: An important player in the future field of nanomedicine

Currently, chemotherapy is still the main clinical treatment strategy for cancer. Although it has produced significant effects, chemotherapy also has a destructive effect on normal tissues and cells, bringing many side effects to patients. Therefore, it is necessary to study high-precision, safe and controllable treatment strategies. With the development of research, nanocarriers constructed by nucleic acids (NCNAs) with addressable and sequence specificity have caught the attention of researchers.
scitechdaily.com

Team Chosen To Extract Oxygen From the Surface of the Moon

Following a competition, ESA has selected the industrial team that will design and build the first experimental payload to extract oxygen from the surface of the Moon. The winning consortium, led by Thales Alenia Space in the UK, has been tasked with producing a small piece of equipment that will evaluate the prospect of building larger lunar plants to extract propellant for spacecraft and breathable air for astronauts – as well as metallic raw materials for equipment.
Nature.com

Antidepressant-like effects of a chlorogenic acid- and cynarine-enriched fraction from Dittrichia viscosa root extract

Dittrichia viscosa is a perennial Mediterranean plant used in traditional medicine for "calming purposes", pointing at a possible antidepressant activity of the plant. We conducted chromatographic and bioassay-guided fractionation of D. viscosa root extract to isolate a specific fraction (fraction "K") with antidepressant-like characteristics in vivo and strong antioxidant properties in vitro. A single dose of "K" reduced immobility time in the forced swim test with a mouse model possessing a depressive-like phenotype. Neurochemical profiling for 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT) and its primary metabolite, 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid (5-HIAA), in prefrontal cortex and hippocampus of "K"-treated mice showed reduction in 5-HIAA, indicative of either serotonin uptake transporter or monoamine oxidase-A inhibition, as well as slight increases in 5-HT content. These neurochemical alterations, as well as the behavioral changes observed, were comparable to the effects of paroxetine. "K" also protected PC12 cells in a H2O2 cytotoxicity assay, thus demonstrating antioxidant properties, yet paroxetine augmented oxidative damage and cell death. Identification of the main compounds in "K" by high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (HPLC"“MS/MS) indicated that chlorogenic acid and cynarine comprised 87% of the total components. D. viscosa root extract appears to produce antidepressant and cytoprotective effects and may serve as an attractive alternative to standard therapies for depression.
Medical News Today

Atopic dermatitis: Treatment with dust mite extract?

Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, affects an estimated 7.3% of adults in the United States. The condition can significantly impact the quality of life. Using allergen immunotherapy might be an effective treatment option for people with eczema who are also sensitive to house dust mites. Atopic dermatitis, commonly called eczema, is...
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
