ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’ for Ukraine invasion

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4KbX_0ehATS8n00

President Joe Biden told reporters in the East Room of the White House that he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal for his invasion of Ukraine .

Mr Biden was caught on video responding to a question from Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich asking if the Russian president was a war criminal. Initially, Mr Biden said “no” before he came back, clarified his response to Ms Heinrich and then said “he is a war criminal”.

The president’s words come after he announced new military aid to Ukraine. But Mr Biden stopped short of enacting a no-fly zone, which the embattled nation’s President Volodymyr Zelensky requested in a joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution earlier labelling Mr Putin a war criminal for his assault on Ukraine. Republican Sens Lindsey Graham of South Carolina – long considered a hawk on national security – and Rand Paul of Kentucky, who is a more non-interventionist Republican, negotiated the language.

“All of us in this chamber joined together, with Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

It is not the first time Mr Biden has called someone a war criminal. According to his 2007 memoir, Mr Biden said he told Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, “I think you’re a damned war criminal,” though some fact-checking from The Washington Post in 2008 said Mr Biden inflated his record on Bosnia.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Democrats Unite To Slam Lindsey Graham for Calling for Putin’s Assassination

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday night fired off a tweet so irresponsible that it united Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Graham wrote that the “only” way out of the crisis in eastern Europe is for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” he asked, referring to the Roman politician who helped assassinate Julius Caesar, and to the German military officer who tried to kill Adolf Hitler. “The only way...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Slobodan Milosevic
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Republicans#Russian#Fox News#Senate#Democrats#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

555K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy