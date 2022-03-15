ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Palmieri Heating Up in Second Half

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Palmieri has 12 points (8G, 4A) in his last 14 games. During a walk-off interview with MSG Networks, Noah Dobson was asked what he thought was behind Kyle Palmieri's recent scoring surge. Dobson's answer: "Dad power." Palmieri, had a son in early February, chuckled at the notion, especially...

www.nhl.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks notebook: Murphy update, McCabe on deadline and more

The Blackhawks have been involved in far too many scary on-ice incidents this season, whether it be their own player being stretchered off the ice (Jujhar Khaira on Dec. 7) or the opposing player (Tanner Kero on Dec. 18). And there was another one on Saturday that shook up Chicago's bench in the opening minutes of the game.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Buchnevich, Schenn, Thomas & More

The St. Louis Blues played well last week, with a 2-1-1 record, after they started with an ugly loss at home to the Ottawa Senators. Clearly, the team still has varying issues, but their goal-scoring came back to life. The Blues have found something in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
NHL

Boston Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 15, that the team has signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract beginning this season with an annual NHL cap hit of $883,750. McLaughlin, 22, spent the last four seasons at Boston College, serving as the captain...
NHL
Noah Dobson
Zach Parise
Anthony Mantha
Mathew Barzal
Kyle Palmieri
Brock Nelson
Barry Trotz
NHL

5 takeaways: No goals, no offense, bad result against Leafs

A 4-0 loss wasn't the way the Stars envisioned opening their four-game road trip. The power play came up empty, 5-on-5 scoring didn't happen and the Stars found themselves trailing by two goals midway through the first period. The Stars entered Tuesday's matchup one point behind Vegas for a playoff...
NHL
NHL

'IT'S A VERY COOL MILESTONE'

Mikael Backlund will play in his 804th career game tonight - becoming the franchise's all-time leader in games played among players drafted by the organization. We all have those old photos of ours that - as the kids all say - didn't age well. Even for a pro like Mikael...
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a win in the road trip finale

Tampa Bay concluded its season-long, six-game road trip Wednesday night in their first-ever trip to Seattle and defeated the Kraken 4-1 to end the extended journey on a positive note. The Lightning won the final two games of the trip to finish with a 3-3-0 record and take six of...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOOD MOVE FOR OUR CLUB'

The Flames react to the Jarnkrok trade following a big win over the Devils. "Good move for our club. Right-hand shot, Play in the Top 9. He's a player that's had to play in playoff races, which is important for our club, I think. "He's a really good, all-around player....
NHL
NHL

Kraken 2022 Trade Deadline Moves

The NHL Trade Deadline is Monday, March 21 at 12pm PT. We will continue to provide updates on Seattle Kraken trades as they become official. The Kraken's first NHL Trade Deadline period has officially lifted off. Forward Calle Jarnkrok, the team's expansion pick from the Nashville Predators, has been traded to Calgary in exchange for a 2022 second-round choice at the NHL Draft July 7 and 8, plus a 2023 third-round selection and 2024 seventh-round pick. | Read More → Jarnkrok Traded to Flames.
NHL
NHL

'SUPER EXCITED'

Jarnkrok reunites with Lindholm and Markstrom as Flames make another splash in the trade market. A locker-room is a lot like a family. Calle Jarnkrok always dreamed of it happening, but the reality of now sharing the same sweater as cousin Elias Lindholm and buddy Jacob Markstrom is a feeling he can't shake.
NHL
ABC30 Fresno

Fox scores in OT to give Rangers 4-3 win over Ducks

NEW YORK -- - Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.
NHL
NHL

Updates from practice - March 16

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens held an optional practice at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. 45 - Laurent Dauphin 8 - Ben Chiarot 34 - Jake Allen. 92 - Jonathan Drouin 64 - Corey Schueneman 35 - Sam Montembeault. 28 - Christian Dvorak 30 - Cayden Primeau. 85 - Mathieu...
NHL
NHL
Anaheim Ducks
New York Rangers
Colorado Avalanche
Vancouver Canucks
Sports
New York Islanders
Hockey
Buffalo Sabres
Nickelodeon
NHL

LA Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Avalanche: 42 - 13 - 5 (89 pts) Kings: 33 - 20 - 8 (74 pts) The following players will not be active tonight due to injury: Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson, Andreas Athanasiou, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. DEVILS

The Flames are back at home, taking on the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West and 360 will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter (bonus dad jokes throughout the game), Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Kraken 1

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over Seattle on Wednesday. Jon Cooper has always said that his team's goal on a road trip is to return home with more points than games played. The Lightning's three-game losing streak earlier on the six-game trip eliminated that possibility. But following their win over Vancouver on Sunday, they had a chance to salvage a .500 trip. And with what was their best overall performance on the road trip, they beat Seattle and headed home with six points over the six contests.
NHL
NHL

Kallgren earns second NHL start, finds his way with Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Erik Kallgren did not know how to enter Scotiabank Arena when he was called up to the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 10. Once the 25-year-old goalie was in, he had no trouble getting around the crease. Kallgren will make his second straight start for the Maple Leafs,...
NHL
NHL

Ben Chiarot traded to Florida Panthers

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Wednesday that defenseman Ben Chiarot has been traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Tyler Smilanic, a 1st-round pick in 2023 and a 4th-round pick in 2022 previously acquired from the New York Rangers. The Canadiens will retain...
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Poor puck management dooms Stars in shutout loss to Leafs

TORONTO -- Erik Kallgren added his name to the likes of Sam Montembeault, Filip Gustavsson, Scott Wedgewood and Charlie Lindgren on Tuesday. The rookie goalie made 35 stops and posted a 4-0 win in his first ever NHL start as the Toronto Maple Leafs pushed the Stars' current losing streak to three games, and kind of stole the show.
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sens dominate Coyotes offensively in loss

The Ottawa Senators dominated the Arizona Coyotes Monday night but it was the visitors who left with the two points after a 5-3 victory. The shot discrepancy heavily favoured the Sens in the loss and while Josh Norris scored twice, the Sens couldn't secure the victory, as Three Thoughts examines.
NHL

