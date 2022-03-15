Palmieri Heating Up in Second Half

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over Seattle on Wednesday. Jon Cooper has always said that his team's goal on a road trip is to return home with more points than games played. The Lightning's three-game losing streak earlier on the six-game trip eliminated that possibility. But following their win over Vancouver on Sunday, they had a chance to salvage a .500 trip. And with what was their best overall performance on the road trip, they beat Seattle and headed home with six points over the six contests.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO