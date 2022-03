As physicians, we never like to tell our patients there is nothing we can do. Fifty years ago, we had to limit dialysis for lack of equipment and facilities to treat all patients in need. I will never forget seeing a patient who we could not put on dialysis because of the limited availability of machines. She had a complicated disease, and at that time we had to choose only those patients who had a very good chance of survival.

