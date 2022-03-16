ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden Says U.S. to Give Ukraine Drones, Anti-Aircraft Systems

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States was offering an additional $800 million in...

Bass Face
2d ago

So maybe we should nuke them and they can nuke us killing 100+millions of innocent infants children and elderly and then we don't have to worry about covid19 anymore and we can be proud and dead having protected someone else's land. 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
State
Washington State
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Joe Biden
#Ukraine#Anti Aircraft#Russia#Give Ukraine Drones#Anti Aircraft Systems#Reuters#Ukrainian
Fox News

Switchblade drones US sending to Ukraine may be 'game changers'

The U.S. has started to send Ukraine Switchblade drones, which one military expert told Fox News Digital could prove a "game-changer" in the defense against Russia’s invasion. "My understanding of this new drone is that it’s not a traditional drone – what some call a ‘loitering weapon,’" said Pete...
International Business Times

What Happened To Russia's Air Force? U.S. Officials, Experts Stumped

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen Moscow act far more delicately...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Five Mi-17 helicopters, 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 70 Humvees and 40 MILLION rounds of ammunition: The breakdown of Biden's arms shipments to Ukraine in full

The Biden administration has already sent five Mi-17 helicopters, more than two thousand Javelin anti-tank missiles and 70 Humvees along with 40 million rounds of ammunition to Ukrainian fighters along with hundreds and hundreds of small arms, according to a list obtained by DailyMail.com. With Ukraine desperately trying to hold...
