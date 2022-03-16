ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics Lab 96: On the 2021-22 Celtics and patience, rooting for Jerry Buss and more with Gary Gulman

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hilarity For Charity

Followers of the Boston Celtics who happen to also be fans of stand-up comedy are, for the most part, aware of popular comedian and star of the HBO special “The Great Depresh” Gary Gulman’s love for the team he grew up watching as a native of Peabody, Massachusetts. Gulman is also a fan of dropping in on Celtics-oriented podcasts while rightly advocating for patience with this up-and-coming roster.

So the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with Gulman to talk about his prescient analysis of the 2021-22 Boston roster in our most recent episode, touching on everything from how he played the sport along with football in high school (and the latter in college at Boston College) to his outstanding stand-up and advocacy for mental health.

We even get into the new HBO series “Winning Time” and his inside view of the series as it was developed via his own ties to the cast producing the Los Angeles Lakers-centric docu-series given its unignorable ties to the Celtics in the 1980s.

Join Cameron Tabatabaie, Alex Goldberg, and Justin Quinn for a fascinating talk about Boston sports now and past with one of our favorite comedians in this special edition of the Lab.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

