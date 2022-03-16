Billie Eilish And Deepti From "Love Is Blind" Just Exchanged Words On Instagram, And It Was A Moment

Related
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Deepti Reacts to Shake’s Behavior After Their Wedding
"Love Is Blind" favorite Deepti Vempati didn’t find love with Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee like she had hoped!. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Deepti, who reacted to Shake’s behavior after she said no at the wedding. Vempati said they “had an idea” that she was going to...
Billboard
Ed Sheeran Slams Shots, Camila Cabello Parties Hard In New ‘Bam Bam’ Teaser: Watch
Slamming shots, riding shopping trolleys, painted faces with your besties. The music video for Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran‘s “Bam Bam” is a large night out, judging by a new snippet shared to social media. Directed by Mia Barnes, a sneak peek at the music video captures...
Love Is Blind star Shake" Chatterjee apologizes to former fiancée Deepti
Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee was put on blast by co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for defending his past remarks about former fiancée Deepti Vempati's appearance, arguing that "love is not purely blind" and there are "certain criteria there that goes beyond the emotional connection." Now, he's walking back his comments, saying in a video posted to Instagram: "I want to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt."
25 Years Later, These Photos Of Biggie's Funeral Are Still Devastating
It's been 25 years since Notorious B.I.G. was killed. These photos look at the life and tragic death of the legendary New York rapper.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ed Sheeran sings ‘No Diggity’ by Blackstreet to make a point during court trial
Ed Sheeran sang Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” in London’s High Court during his copyright trial where it is alleged he stole the melody for “Shape of You”.Performing the song in an attempt to demonstrate how common the melody it uses is, Sheeran also sang part of Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good”.Sheeran is being accused by Sam Chokri of lifting a refrain from his 2015 single “Oh Why” but denies all accusations that he had ever heard the song before co-writing “Shape of You” with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.However, Sheeran admitted that the songs sound similar: “Fundamentally, yes, they are...
It’s A Wrap: Mimi Faust’s Fiancée Ty Young Confirms Their Second Engagement Is OFF After Being Spotted With WNBA Player DiJonai Carrington
Last week, Mimi Faust gave "Woman Crush Wednesday" honors to Ty Young, the woman her followers thought was her fiance. Just six days after the shout-out on her page, Mimi's basketball player WCW is claiming they've broken up.
Hello Magazine
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute
Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
Pete Davidson’s Ex Cazzie David Inserts Herself in His Feud With Kanye West: See Her Subtle Shade
Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Cazzie David, daughter to Larry David, seemed to subtly share her support for Kanye West amid the two stars’ messy feud over Kim Kardashian. Kanye, 44, shared a photo from Pete’s friend and stand-up comedian Dave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cosmopolitan
Love Is Blind season 2: Shake shares very public apology to Deepti
Love Is Blind series two might be officially over, but we're certainly not done hearing from this seasons' contestants. One couple in particular who had their fair share of drama on the show was Deepti Vempati and Shake Chatterjee. Despite seeming to have lots in common, Deepti wound up calling off her marriage to Shake at the altar. Failing to say "I do," she told Shake, "I hope how much you mean to me, and the impact you’ve made on my life. But no, I cannot marry you. I deserve somebody that knows for sure. So I’m choosing myself, and I’m going to say no."
‘Love Is Blind’s Shake Is In Damage Control Mode, Finally Apologizes To Deepti
Love Is Blind‘s Abishek “Shake” Chatterjee isn’t shy with his opinions and, up until now, he hasn’t seemed to care whose feelings he might hurt. But he’s finally owning up for all the rude, negative comments he made about ex-fiancee Deepti Vempati while the two were on the show. The pair seemed to find a connection, but throughout the season, Shake told anyone who would listen how unattracted he was to her. Deepti, aware of his feelings, went as far as donning a wedding dress the day of their wedding ceremony, but told him at the altar that she couldn’t marry him. In response to being jilted, an unperturbed Shake said, “It’ll be fine. Honestly, right now I’m excited to just get back in the normal swing of things. I wanna get back into my fitness routine. And I have reservations at Nobu on Sunday.”
SFGate
Madonna’s ‘Frozen’ Is Reimagined Again After Remix Goes Viral on TikTok
From decades of reinvention to her enthusiastic embrace of social media, Madonna moves with the times. The Queen of Pop now reminds all that she also has her finger on the pulse of TikTok by releasing a new version of Sickick’s viral “Frozen” remix featuring Fireboy DML. The producer’s dramatic overhaul of Madonna’s 1998 classic was a sensation on the video sharing platform, and has since crossed over to streaming on DSPs.
TMZ.com
'Love Is Blind' Stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati Together After Reunion
'Love Is Blind' stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams were spotted together after rumors spread the two were an item ... and the clip tells it all!. Kyle & Depti were walking the streets of Wicker Park in Chicago Sunday. While they weren't holding hands or getting cuddly, people who saw them say they sure looked like a couple!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florence and the Machine announces new album Dance Fever and share single My Love
Florence + the Machine has revealed that her forthcoming fifth studio album, Dance Fever, will be released on 13 May. The British artist made the announcement on Thursday 10 March, at the same time as releasing a new single, “My Love”, and accompanying video. Press material states that Dance Fever was recorded predominantly in London during the pandemic, and aims to encapsulate what Florence Welch missed while in lockdown, from clubbing to dancing at festivals. “It’s the album that brings back the very best of Florence – the festival-headlining Boudicca, wielding anthems like a flaming sword,” a statement says.“Just before...
BBC
Glastonbury 2022: Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to headline
Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Foals and Wolf Alice will all play the Glastonbury Festival when it returns this summer. More than 80 acts have been added to the line-up, alongside previously-announced headliner Billie Eilish. Sir Paul will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on...
Miami Herald
Love Is Blind’s Jarrette and Iyanna ‘Plead the Fifth’ About Kyle and Deepti
More than friends? Love Is Blind season 2 alums Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely played coy while discussing the potential romance between their costars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati. “I am pleading the fifth,” Iyanna, 27, said about her fellow contestants’ post-pods relationship during the Monday, March 7, episode of...
Billie Eilish reveals nightmare of facing 'huge stampede' of fans soon after becoming famous at 16... but she did not have enough money yet for security
Billie Eilish's fame rose to great heights at incredible speed, but her resources took a little while to catch up. The singer-songwriter, 20, opened up how she lacked security early in her career in an interview with V Magazine. During her first tour at just 16 years old, Eilish said...
SFGate
‘Is This a F–king Funeral?’: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Cameo in Yungblud’s Music Video
Rest in peace, Yungblud! On Thursday, the British musician dropped the video for his pop-punk track “The Funeral,” which follows the singer in the moments leading up to his death. And his funeral, of course. “Hang on! Is this a fucking funeral?” asks Ozzy Osbourne, meant to be...
realitytitbit.com
Kyle and Deepti's TikTok sends Love is Blind fans wild
After 10 roller-coaster ride episodes and a tumultuous reunion to top things off, Love is Blind season 2 was certainly a journey. From proposal rejections to arguments bad enough to break off the wedding, the Love is Blind season 2 cast had a lot going on in 2022. While some...
Grazia
Love Is Blind: Deepti And Natalie Are The Internet's Heroes
All hail Deepti and Natalie! Another whirlwind season of Love Is Blind has almost come to an end. We fell in love with couples like Iyanna and Jarrette and Nick and Danielle. However, for us, the true stars of the show have to be Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee. By saying ‘I don’t’ at the altar and putting themselves first, they inspired many and have become firm fan favourites.
Women in Music: Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish announced a new stop on her “Happier Than Ever” tour for Feb. 15 at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, which opened recently on Nov. 20, 2021. Despite the fact that the performance date was added just weeks before the event, Eilish had no trouble filling many of the seats in the 18,500-seat venue. In addition to her unique merchandise, Eilish and her team collaborated with organizations like Reverb and HeadCount to provide memorabilia, such as branded “VOTE!” pins and reusable water bottles, in exchange for donations. Eilish and her opening act, Dora Jar, had little issue captivating the hearts and attention of a diverse audience. The show featured songs from Eilish’s debut EP, which was released in 2017, through her most current album, “Happier Than Ever.” With such a unique and passionate performance and amazing pre-concert environment, there’s no way Eilish could have made any concertgoer “hate this city.”
BuzzFeed
722
Followers
237
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0