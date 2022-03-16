Billie Eilish And Deepti From "Love Is Blind" Just Exchanged Words On Instagram, And It Was A Moment

Love Is Blind‘s Abishek “Shake” Chatterjee isn’t shy with his opinions and, up until now, he hasn’t seemed to care whose feelings he might hurt. But he’s finally owning up for all the rude, negative comments he made about ex-fiancee Deepti Vempati while the two were on the show. The pair seemed to find a connection, but throughout the season, Shake told anyone who would listen how unattracted he was to her. Deepti, aware of his feelings, went as far as donning a wedding dress the day of their wedding ceremony, but told him at the altar that she couldn’t marry him. In response to being jilted, an unperturbed Shake said, “It’ll be fine. Honestly, right now I’m excited to just get back in the normal swing of things. I wanna get back into my fitness routine. And I have reservations at Nobu on Sunday.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO