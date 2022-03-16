ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Get A Look At ‘The Real Housewives Of Lagos’ Showcasing Nigeria’s Luxurious Lifestyle [SEE TRAILER]

By @IndiaMonee
Classix 102.9
Classix 102.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzrCw_0ehAL37R00

Source: Showmax / Showmax


The Real Housewives of Lagos is the latest installment coming to the Real Housewives franchise. The reality show is promising to showcase the luxurious side of Nigeria and bring six Nigerian women’s lifestyles to the forefront.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers,” said Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax Africa said in a statement . “The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localization and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent – and the world – another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion, and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise.”

Real Housewives Of Lagos will follow the opulence lives of six Naija women ranging from socialites, stylists, and businesswomen: Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

Get a sneak peek of #RHOLagos below which is set to premiere on April 8 on Showmax.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

RELATED NEWS:

Will Jeannie Mai Be Replacing Kandi Burruss On Real Housewives Of Atlanta?

RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon Trending Due To Their Racially Insensitive Comments About James Harden’s Beard

Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’ & This Housewife Married Her Step-Grandfather

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Laura Ikeji
Person
Kandi Burruss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Housewives#Lifestyles#Luxurious Lifestyle#Showmax Showmax#Nigerian#African#Showmax Africa#Naija
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
TV Shows
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Announces She's "Finally Stepping Up" & Leaving Lil Baby

It looks like Jayda Cheaves has finally decided that, after all of the drama and cheating allegations, she is leaving Atlanta-based rapper, Lil Baby, for good. The fashion and beauty influencer has been attached to Lil Baby for years and she has stuck by him throughout heavy cheating allegations but this week, she seemingly decided that enough was enough, announcing to the world that she's moving on.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Changes Up Her Hair Again as She and Prince William Kickstart New Royal Tour

In the first few months of 2022, Kate Middleton has seemingly made it her mission to keep adapting her hairstyle, and we are loving each new look that she debuts. This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on their royal tour of the Caribbean, where they made their first stop in Belize. As Middleton stepped out of the plane in a gorgeous, all-blue ensemble, we couldn't help but notice that she had transformed her hair yet again.
WORLD
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

’10 Dates’: Sequel To Interactive Feature ‘5 Dates’ Casts Rosie Day, Meaghan Martin, Elle James & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on 10 Dates, a sequel to the well-received interactive movie 5 Dates. Shot in June 2020 after being conceptualized during lockdown, the original starred Mandip Gill and Georgia Hirst in an interactive rom-com story that allowed viewers to create their own narrative through various choices; the script was 350 pages long. The project was available across platforms including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation, and according to producers Good Gate Media it was in profit two months afer its release in November 2020. The larger budget sequel will take place in the...
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Over 20K people have signed a petition to remove Kanye from Coachella

Kanye’s impressive self-destruction is continuing, with a petition to remove him from Coachella getting more signatures by the second. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”
ELECTIONS
bravotv.com

Here's When The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Premieres on Bravo

Break out the mojitos! Bravo Insider has all the scoop on when the Peacock original series The Real Housewives of Miami will encore on Bravo. Mark your calendars, because Season 4 of RHOM is set to hit the Bravo airwaves for an encore run beginning on April 5 at 9/8c.
TV SHOWS
Classix 102.9

Classix 102.9

794
Followers
734
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's classic RnB station!

 https://myclassixatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy