Rutschman’s triceps injury likely to delay his Orioles debut

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles rookie catcher Adley Rutschman has a strained right triceps and probably...

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
Astros’ Altuve ‘surprised’ by Correa’s signing with Twins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve says he was surprised to hear that longtime double play partner Carlos Correa had signed with the Minnesota Twins. Altuve heard the news from Correa himself in a late-night phone call on Friday night. The Astros still have a player named Correa, however. Houston minor leaguer J.C. Correa, who is the brother of Carlos, started at designated hitter in Sunday’s exhibition game against Washington.
MLB
Warriors’ Curry expects to return by start of playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry said he’s confident he can return from a sprained left foot by the time the Golden State Warriors begin the playoffs. The two-time league MVP wore a white boot on his foot Sunday as he addressed reporters for the first time since leaving Golden State’s game Wednesday night after a collision with Boston’s Marcus Smart. With 12 games left in the regular season, Curry was asked if he felt he would be on the floor for the Warriors’ first playoff game, saying: “Yeah, we’ve got enough time for that … but I’m an optimist.” The Warriors are third in the Western Conference.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
Miami dominates No. 2 seed Auburn 79-61 to reach Sweet 16

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty had 20 and 10th-seeded Miami shut down Auburn’s power couple Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler for a 79-61 victory to reach its first Sweet 16 in six years. The second-seeded Tigers never led, but were down 33-32 at the half before Miami took control with a 15-7 burst to start the second period. Miami advanced to play 11th-seeded Iowa State in Chicago at the Midwest Regional next week. Auburn’s Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Kessler had only two points on 0-of-6 shooting.
MIAMI, FL
AP source: Rashaad Penny returning to Seattle on 1-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says running back Rashaad Penny has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the Seattle Seahawks. The new deal will pay Penny up to $6.5 million for the 2022 season, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, which was highlighted by a surge late in the year. Penny was the best running back in the league over the final month and capped his season with a career-high 190 yards in the finale.
NFL
Great defense, bad shooting as S. Carolina beats Miami 49-33

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and 16 rebounds as top-seeded South Carolina had to ride its strong defense to a 49-33 win over Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami shot just 24% for the game. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley advanced to her eighth Sweet 16 in nine tournament appearances. The Gamecocks led all the way through this ugly one, but shooting only 30%, they could never really pull away. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi of Miami led all scorers with 15 points. The 6-foot-4 forward only shot 3-pointers, going 5-of-11.
COLUMBIA, SC
Moore scores 21, Houston hammers Illinois to make Sweet 16

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win over Illinois. The Illini were ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year. The fifth-seeded Cougars, who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries, are headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston. Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March. For Illinois, it’s another year of deep disappointment. The Fighting Illini were led by All-American Kofi Cockburn’s 19 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bruins sign new defenseman Lindholm to 8-year extension

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins agreed to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension with 28-year-old defenseman Hampus Lindholm one day after acquiring him from the Anaheim Ducks in a trade. Lindholm came to Boston in a deal Saturday that sent a package of draft picks to the Ducks along with defensemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen. The move for the top blue liner on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline strengthens the Bruins’ defense as they make a playoff push. Through Saturday’s games, Boston had 81 points, good for fourth place in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.
NHL
Arizona and North Carolina to meet in NCAA second round

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona and North Carolina are looking for more consistency in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats had some early-game jitters in their opener against UNLV before pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels played a similar game against Stephen F. Austin, rallying from a shaky start with a big fourth quarter. The key when they meet in the second round on Monday night could come down to the high-scoring guards, Arizona’s Shaina Pellington and North Carolina’s Deja Kelly. At stake is a trip to Greensboro, North Carolina in the Sweet 16.
TUCSON, AZ
Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend

Top seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas are in the NCAA Sweet 16. So is giant killer Saint Peter’s, which became only the third No. 15 seed to make it this far. And Coach K’s farewell tour continues as he and his Duke Blue Devils made it to the Sweet 16, too. All eight of the regional semifinal matchups are set after a wild opening weekend that saw seven double-digit seeds win in the first round and four of them move on. This is the second year in a row a No. 15 has advanced. Last year it was Oral Roberts. This time it’s Saint Peter’s, which knocked off Kentucky and Murray State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Miller scores 24, Terps roll past Florida Gulf Coast 89-65

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 24 points, and fourth-seeded Maryland used a 19-0 run spanning parts of both halves to pull away to a 89-65 win over 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast. Angel Reese added 21 points and Ashley Osusu scored 20 for the Terrapins, who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 10th time under coach Brenda Frese. Maryland faces either Stanford or Kansas in the next round. Kendall Spray scored 17 points in the first half but none in the second for FGCU. The Eagles couldn’t follow their first-round win over Virginia Tech with another victory.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Coach K’s last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke survived some tense moments in the closing minutes against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run. The Blue Devils beat Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-76 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame coaches’ bittersweet final tussle. Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with 2:05 left, putting the Blue Devils ahead to stay in the record-extending 1,200th win of Krzyzewski’s career. Duke reached the Sweet 16 for the 26th time under Coach K, who announced last summer that his 42nd season with the Blue Devils would be his last.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSU, Ohio State meet in 2nd-round after tense NCAA openers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey dismisses the notion that her third-seeded team’s narrow escape in the first round of the NCAA Tournament signifies that the Tigers are vulnerable. The proof will come when the Tigers meet sixth seed Ohio State in second-round action Monday night. LSU had to rally from 10 points down against 14th seed Jackson State within the final five minutes on Saturday night. But Mulkey says she doesn’t see how anyone can criticize her team’s play. She says Jackson State played well and LSU just had to respond. Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff says LSU’s early test was good for the Tigers because they were tested and had to execute down the stretch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mathurin, top-seeded Arizona survive TCU upset bid in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin made a 3-pointer to force overtime and scored six more points in the extra session, and top-seeded Arizona outlasted ninth-seeded TCU 85-80 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Mathurin finished with 30 points and Christian Koloko scored 28, including a putback dunk that slammed the door on the Horned Frogs with 9 seconds left in OT. Arizona’s two stars did enough for the Wildcats to avoid becoming the second No. 1 seed to fall during this tournament’s opening weekend. They will face fifth-seeded Houston in the Sweet 16. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 23 points for TCU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Two cheerleaders free trapped ball during March Madness game

The March Madness show-down between Indiana University and Saint Mary’s College on March 17 came to a halt after the ball became lodged between the backboard and shot clock. But two creative cheerleaders from Indiana sprang into action to rescue the ball after several failed attempts to reach it using a mop handle. Cassidy Cerny stood atop Nathan Paris’ hands and quickly removed the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
