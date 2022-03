Robots have a lot to offer warehouse operators, and they can be tremendously helpful to busy warehouse associates. Yet, they haven’t been as welcomed into warehouses as they should be – or, rather, we need them to be. I believe that’s because there is some misunderstanding about how robots work, how people benefit from working alongside them, and how much work it might take to integrate and manage. There’s also an assumption that robots can be deployed in every warehouse setting without issue, or that deploying and managing them via the cloud would cause operational, data privacy and security issues – neither of which is completely true.

