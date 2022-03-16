ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting Grapefruit League opener

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Verlander (elbow) will start Friday's Grapefruit League opener against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander threw two...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Justin Verlander says he’s ready to move on after Carlos Correa signs with Twins

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander commented on the surprising signing of Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins over the Astros. In mid-November, Justin Verlander agreed to a deal with the Astros, being an early piece to fall into place for their 2022 roster. A deal with Carlos Correa remained, but Houston fans scoured social media for months for any sign that Correa might stay in Houston.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Verlander sharp in 1st start since 2020, heater hits 96 mph

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Trying to shut down big league hitters for the first time in 20 months, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander quickly got up to speed. Verlander kept his fastball in the 95 mph range, breezing through two hitless innings against St. Louis in the Astros' spring training opener Friday. He struck out Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong swinging and walked one.
JUSTIN VERLANDER
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
Person
Tommy John
Person
Justin Verlander
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
#Astros#Grapefruit League#Cardinals#The Houston Chronicle#Angels
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Impacted by Story signing

Hernandez is expected to be the primary starter in center field after Boston signed Trevor Story on Sunday. Hernandez was assumed to be the starter in center with Christian Arroyo poised to start at second base until the Story news broke Sunday. The one wrinkle was that if the Red Sox, who were looking to add a right-handed bat, signed an outfielder, they could move Hernandez back to second base. This news seemingly locks in Hernandez as an outfielder. Story has played mostly shortstop during his career but will move to second base, while Xander Bogaerts, the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox and a clubhouse leader, will continue at short.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Servais said earlier in the day that Sadler would be forced to miss time due to shoulder soreness, and he'll ultimately be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing the procedure. It's a discouraging development for Sadler, who had a strong performance in 2021 with a 0.67 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 40.1 innings across 42 relief appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Out indefinitely

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler is dealing with shoulder soreness and will "be down for quite some time," Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Sadler missed some time with a shoulder issue last year but put together the best season of his career with a 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 37:10 K:BB and 15 holds over 40.1 innings. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but the right-hander is set to open the season on the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Shut down with more finger soreness

Dobnak has been shut down from throwing due to continued discomfort in his right middle finger, MLB.com reports. "I think we're resetting right now in a way and allowing his finger to rest," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Dobnak struggled with a finger injury (a full tear of the A4...
MLB
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Padres' Ian Krol: Gets camp invite from Padres

Krol signed with the Padres as a non-roster invitee Friday. This veteran lefty owns a 4.49 ERA in 208.2 career major-league innings and posted a similar 4.34 ERA in 18.2 frames last season. He'll have the chance to earn a lower-leverage relief role in camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Likely out Opening Day

Urias (quadriceps) will be shut down for two weeks and isn't expected to be available for Opening Day, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Manager Craig Counsell didn't officially rule out Urias for Opening Day, but with less than three weeks before the April 7 opener against the Cubs, it's difficult seeing the 24-year-old being ready to play if he's down the next two weeks. The specifics of the quad injury remain unclear, and Urias still has to undergo more testing. Jace Peterson would likely benefit from Urias' absence at third base, and it would also leave Milwaukee short on depth at shortstop behind starter Willy Adames.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Rays use pitch-calling device

Zunino and the Rays are trying out a new pitch-calling device, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com. The team raved about the system called PitchCom in an attempt to "improve the pace of play and eliminate illegal sign-stealing." On Saturday, Zunino, and pitcher Phoenix Sanders used the system with Brandon...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB

