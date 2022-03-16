ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Looks ready for exhibition season

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hoskins (abdomen) took at-bats off Phillies ace Aaron Nola during live batting practice Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Hoskins' involvement in live BP likely signals that...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Servais said earlier in the day that Sadler would be forced to miss time due to shoulder soreness, and he'll ultimately be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing the procedure. It's a discouraging development for Sadler, who had a strong performance in 2021 with a 0.67 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 40.1 innings across 42 relief appearances.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Aaron Nola
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Out indefinitely

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler is dealing with shoulder soreness and will "be down for quite some time," Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Sadler missed some time with a shoulder issue last year but put together the best season of his career with a 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 37:10 K:BB and 15 holds over 40.1 innings. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but the right-hander is set to open the season on the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Shut down with more finger soreness

Dobnak has been shut down from throwing due to continued discomfort in his right middle finger, MLB.com reports. "I think we're resetting right now in a way and allowing his finger to rest," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Dobnak struggled with a finger injury (a full tear of the A4...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ken Giles: Throwing 95 mph

Giles (elbow) has been throwing 95 mph in batting practice and will make his spring training game debut soon, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Giles will not be a full-time closer for the Mariners, nor will anyone else in their pen, as they will be going by committee again by design. "We'll have a number of guys who will finish off games for us," manager Scott Servais said.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ian Krol: Gets camp invite from Padres

Krol signed with the Padres as a non-roster invitee Friday. This veteran lefty owns a 4.49 ERA in 208.2 career major-league innings and posted a similar 4.34 ERA in 18.2 frames last season. He'll have the chance to earn a lower-leverage relief role in camp.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mlb Com#Bp
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Likely out Opening Day

Urias (quadriceps) will be shut down for two weeks and isn't expected to be available for Opening Day, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Manager Craig Counsell didn't officially rule out Urias for Opening Day, but with less than three weeks before the April 7 opener against the Cubs, it's difficult seeing the 24-year-old being ready to play if he's down the next two weeks. The specifics of the quad injury remain unclear, and Urias still has to undergo more testing. Jace Peterson would likely benefit from Urias' absence at third base, and it would also leave Milwaukee short on depth at shortstop behind starter Willy Adames.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Inks deal with Mariners

Buchter signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league camp. Buchter was released by Arizona in August after posting a 6.61 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB across 16.1 innings. The veteran left-hander has a career 3.16 ERA but has struggled over the past two years, as the implementation of the three-batter minimum limits his effectiveness.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yankees make awful ‘revenge’ signing as Trevor Story chooses Red Sox

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been outspoken about wanting to avoid a last-ditch spending spree before Opening Day. With shortstop the last position the Yankees could justify splurging on, Steinbrenner’s comments all but ruled out a move for one of Carlos Correa, who has since signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins, and Trevor Story.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reporting to camp Monday

Manager Oliver Marmol said Molina (personal) is expected to report to spring training Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina has yet to arrive to camp due to personal reasons, but he's set to join the team in a few days time. The 39-year-old will then have a couple weeks to ramp up for Opening Day of his 19th major-league campaign.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy