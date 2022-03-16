Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Looks ready for exhibition season

Urias (quadriceps) will be shut down for two weeks and isn't expected to be available for Opening Day, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Manager Craig Counsell didn't officially rule out Urias for Opening Day, but with less than three weeks before the April 7 opener against the Cubs, it's difficult seeing the 24-year-old being ready to play if he's down the next two weeks. The specifics of the quad injury remain unclear, and Urias still has to undergo more testing. Jace Peterson would likely benefit from Urias' absence at third base, and it would also leave Milwaukee short on depth at shortstop behind starter Willy Adames.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO