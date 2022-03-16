ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: warm winds today

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this afternoon as readings rise a good 20+ degrees above normal. Much warmer than yesterday.

CBS

This evening will be mild and pleasant.

CBS

Rain chances increase to close the workweek.

CBS

First shower chance arrives tomorrow afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. A mild southwesterly flow will start the day, but once the front passes, winds become northeasterly and start pulling in chilly air off the lake.

CBS

Spring begins Sunday at 10:33AM.

CBS

TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LOW 49.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 60.

FRIDAY: CHILLY RAIN. HIGH 43.

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers continue overnight, rain and snow mix possible Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers continue tonight, along with a strong north wind gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.Shower chances continue into Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain and wet snow mix is possible. Rain chances end after sunset.Sunday will be sunny and much milder. Highs in the 60s in most locations, the exception is for areas along the lake which will stay in the 50s in the afternoon.A strong southwest wind will boost highs on Monday into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.Cooler air and rain chances return and increase on Tuesday. Showers likely through the day on Wednesday. A rain and snow mix is possible early Thursday.TONIGHT: Wet and windy. Low 37°. North wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mphSATURDAY:Cloudy, breezy with a chance for showers. High 44°. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 30 mph SUNDAY:Sunny and milder. High 60°, cooler lakeside in the mid-50s. West-southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lows in the upper 30s by tonight, possible rain overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was mostly cloudy and breezy Thursday night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Patchy areas of rain possible overnight into Friday morning.Rain chances increase Friday afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches the area from the southwest. Widespread showers are likely for the Friday afternoon and evening commute. Highs on Friday will be much colder than the last couple of days in the low 40s.Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch. Patchy rain lingers into Saturday, especially during the morning hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s.Sunshine returns Sunday for the first day of Spring. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Mid 60s for Monday, then cooler and wetter for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. TONIGHT:Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers overnight. Low 40°FRIDAY:Wet, windy and colder. A 100% chance of rain in the afternoon. Northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 30 mph. High 42°SATURDAY:  Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain. High 44°
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

