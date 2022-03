Rising interest rates and the potential for a slowing economy so far are having no effect on runaway prices for used trucks. “February data is the last we’ll have that does not reflect any effect of the Russia-Ukraine war,” Chris Visser, J.D. Power Valuation Services senior analyst, wrote in the company’s March Guidelines report. “Pricing in February continued to break records and, as of this writing in mid-March, there does not appear to be any war-effect yet.”

