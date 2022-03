What began as an extraordinary possibility six years ago has now become a heavenly reality for two differing faith communities in Marion County. The Ocala Tree of Life Sanctuary, 6140 SW 78th Avenue Road, a joint and equal interfaith place of worship for Temple Beth Shalom and the First Congregational United Church of Christ, will be dedicated during an official grand opening from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday (March 13).

