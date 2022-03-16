ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

6-State Trooper Project nets arrests for drugs, weapons

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project recently collaborated to remove drugs and illegal weapons from area communities.

This initiative began at 12:01 a.m. March 10 and ended at 11:59 p.m. March 12. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the 6-State Trooper Project, the Patrol made 20 illegal weapon arrests and 134 drug arrests. In all, the six participating agencies made 487 drug arrests and 76 for illegal weapons.

“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways, we are making an impact in our communities,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

For a complete breakdown of activity, please visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio. gov/doc/2022_ 6StateTrooperCombinedResults_ CriminalPatrol.pdf.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Drugs#Trooper Project#The Indiana State Police#Pennsylvania State Police
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
104
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy