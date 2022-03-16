6-State Trooper Project nets arrests for drugs, weapons

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project recently collaborated to remove drugs and illegal weapons from area communities.

This initiative began at 12:01 a.m. March 10 and ended at 11:59 p.m. March 12. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the 6-State Trooper Project, the Patrol made 20 illegal weapon arrests and 134 drug arrests. In all, the six participating agencies made 487 drug arrests and 76 for illegal weapons.

“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways, we are making an impact in our communities,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

For a complete breakdown of activity, please visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio. gov/doc/2022_ 6StateTrooperCombinedResults_ CriminalPatrol.pdf.