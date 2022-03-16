ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders, four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones agree to four-year deal

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fb3Il_0ehA6m3Z00
The Raiders landed one of the biggest targets in free agency by signing Chandler Jones. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders will land one of the top players on this year’s market. They have agreed to terms with Chandler Jones on a four-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets.

This will reunite the former All-Pro with Josh McDaniels and Patrick Graham, who were both in New England during the first chapter of Jones’ career. After breaking through to the All-Pro level in Arizona, Jones will relocate to Las Vegas and join Maxx Crosby atop their edge-rushing stable.

For barely a minute, a Raiders reality with Crosby, Jones and Yannick Ngakoue existed. But the team is trading Ngakoue to the Colts. This will clear out some money for a team that now has a Pro Bowl edge partnership. Jones bounced back after a biceps injury halted his 2020 season early; he registered 10.5 sacks in his fifth Cardinals season.

Jones, 32, began the 2021 season as a disgruntled Cardinal, having requested a trade after voicing frustration about his contract. Several pass rushers had surpassed Jones’ 2017 extension — a $16.5M-per-year pact — but he played out the deal. He is not exactly leaving the desert, with the Raiders now in Las Vegas, but Jones’ Cardinals chapter is over. He has agreed to similar terms with the Raiders. Jones appears to have missed his window to land a $20M-plus-year-year accord, but he has still done quite well for himself during his prime.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Von Miller reportedly interested in joining Cowboys

The Von Miller-to-Denver smoke did not end up producing a deal, with the Broncos poaching a younger pass rusher — Randy Gregory — away from the Cowboys. Dallas appears to have an opportunity to add Denver’s all-time sack leader. Miller has a “very strong interest” in joining...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys refute reports on Randy Gregory drama

Linked to Chandler Jones or a Von Miller reunion, the Broncos instead went with a younger pass rusher. They gave Randy Gregory a five-year, $70M deal that includes $28M guaranteed. Those terms were also present in the Cowboys’ offer, one it appeared Gregory was prepared to accept earlier Tuesday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Colts#American Football#Pro Bowler Chandler Jones#Nfl Com#Cardinals
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones Ripped By Ex-Cowboys Star: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason hasn’t been a promising one. Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost pass rusher Randy Gregory to the Broncos. Gregory appeared to be locked in with Dallas, but at the last moment, he flipped his decision, signing with the Broncos instead.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Have Interest In Former New York Giants Star

The Dallas Cowboys could look to add a former NFC East foe to their roster this offseason. Mike McCarthy’s team is in need of a boost at pass rusher. The Cowboys let Randy Gregory leave for the Denver Broncos this offseason. Dallas has failed to sign big names like Von Miller in free agency.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
The Spun

Another Significant Quarterback Trade Is “Expected”

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland sent three first-round picks and two Day 2 picks to the Texans for the star quarterback. Of course, immediately after the trade, everyone’s attention turn to former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Booger McFarland Thinks Deshaun Watson’s Choice Should Be Easy

Deshaun Watson is taking his time with his decision. ESPN’s Booger McFarland doesn’t think it should be so difficult, though. The Houston Texans quarterback has reportedly narrowed down his options to the Falcons and Saints. The Panthers and Browns were previously in the mix. McFarland believes Watson’s decision...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy