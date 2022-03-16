Raiders, four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones agree to four-year deal

The Raiders landed one of the biggest targets in free agency by signing Chandler Jones. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders will land one of the top players on this year’s market. They have agreed to terms with Chandler Jones on a four-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets.

This will reunite the former All-Pro with Josh McDaniels and Patrick Graham, who were both in New England during the first chapter of Jones’ career. After breaking through to the All-Pro level in Arizona, Jones will relocate to Las Vegas and join Maxx Crosby atop their edge-rushing stable.

For barely a minute, a Raiders reality with Crosby, Jones and Yannick Ngakoue existed. But the team is trading Ngakoue to the Colts. This will clear out some money for a team that now has a Pro Bowl edge partnership. Jones bounced back after a biceps injury halted his 2020 season early; he registered 10.5 sacks in his fifth Cardinals season.

Jones, 32, began the 2021 season as a disgruntled Cardinal, having requested a trade after voicing frustration about his contract. Several pass rushers had surpassed Jones’ 2017 extension — a $16.5M-per-year pact — but he played out the deal. He is not exactly leaving the desert, with the Raiders now in Las Vegas, but Jones’ Cardinals chapter is over. He has agreed to similar terms with the Raiders. Jones appears to have missed his window to land a $20M-plus-year-year accord, but he has still done quite well for himself during his prime.