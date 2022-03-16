ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Cops Once Again Confirm that Bob Saget's Death Was an Accident

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some of the materials regarding Bob Saget's death have been permanently sealed, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released its incident report on the matter, hoping to prove once and for all that his death was...

thebuzz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Bob Saget's Last Photo Taken Hours Before Death at Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Bob Saget was gracious till the end, posing for a selfie with the valet at the Ritz-Carlton hotel ... shortly before he died. TMZ broke the story ... Bob arrived at the Orlando hotel after doing a comedy gig 2 hours away, and the valet recognized him and asked for a photo. Bob was more than willing to oblige, despite the fact it was past 2 AM and he must have been super tired.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Elderly Florida Woman Known As 'Hugging Bandit' Accused Of Pickpocketing

A Florida woman is facing charges after police allege she pickpocketed several strangers while hugging them, according to NBC News. On March 10, Clearwater Police says they arrested an elusive suspect nicknamed the "hugging bandit" and later identified as 65-year-old Kathy Stevens. She allegedly approached older men outside of stores, acted as she knew them, and then proceed to give them a hug, according to officers. Stevens would then use the opportunity to swipe the victims' credit cards and wallets, officials say.
CLEARWATER, FL
Popculture

Why Bob Saget's Death Records Won't Be Made Public

A judge has formally granted a permanent injunction to Bob Saget's family in regards to the release of his death records. PEOPLE reported that they were granted the permanent injunction on Monday by Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu. Saget's family, including his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his adult daughters from a prior marriage, previously petitioned the court to prevent the release of these records to the public.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
DoYouRemember?

Bob Saget’s Death Likely Caused By Hard Fall On Carpeted Floor

New information has come out about Bob Saget‘s tragic death in January. His cause of death was confirmed to be head trauma after a fall and now more details about what could have happened have been released. Unfortunately, Bob was alone in his hotel room before his death and could have possibly been saved if he were around other people after his fall.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Is Speaking Out on Her Immeasurable Grief 2 Months After His Death

Click here to read the full article. The past several weeks have likely been unimaginable for Bob Saget‘s family. Following news of the late actor’s death in January 2022, longtime fans, former co-stars, and more mourned the beloved Full House alum. His family, including widow Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer), each shared touching tributes and asked for privacy during an incredibly difficult time. But recently, Rizzo took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to her late husband to commemorate two months since Saget’s tragic passing, and...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

UPDATE: Causes of Death Released in Apparent Murder-Suicide

UPDATE: We now know the causes of death in yesterday's apparent murder-suicide. State Police say both RPD officer Melvin Williams and city 911 center employee Janet Jordan died of gunshot wounds. Williams's wound was self-inflicted. Jordan was found dead inside a home on Wetmore Park yesterday. Williams was later found...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Ritz Carlton Hotel
iheart.com

4 L.A.P.D. Officers Charged In Rodney King Beating 31 Years Ago Today

Today in 1820, Maine was admitted as the 23rd state of the Union. Today in 1913, as Wyoming became the 36th(and last state needed to ratify the 16th Amendment), taxation became a thing. With this line: "Congress shall have the power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several states, and without regard to any census or enumeration” – all of our lives changed forever.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Teen In Custody For Alleged Bomb Threat At Lexington Movie Theater

A teen is in custody in connection to a bomb threat at a Lexington movie theater. Police evacuated the Regal Northlake Village Saturday night, bringing in bomb dogs as part of the search before clearing the building. This comes after witnesses told officers they heard a teenager in the lobby threaten to blow up the theater.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy