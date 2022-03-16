ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. Says Chinese Agents Tried to Sink Congress Candidate (3)

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago

The Justice Department charged five people for acting on China's behalf to stalk, harass and spy on U.S. residents who have been...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 36

Jack
3d ago

This is what you get when you allowed Russia to interfere with our election without consequences allowed by the former president. Now every foreign adversary will do the same.

Reply(3)
13
Roger Womack
3d ago

China has deep roots in our countries government and big business ! Congress sold Americans out !

Reply(1)
11
John Cockrell
2d ago

Like that's anything new that Democrat Congressman in California What was his name Stalwell he was sleeping with a Chinese agent for a while. There's no telling what she learned and passed along.

Reply
3
