Poll: What player do you think has the highest chance to be the Jags' next cap casualty?

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned a lot of fans when they released veteran linebacker Myles Jack on Tuesday. But looking back at the decision, general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson needed to create more cap space after their splurge during the legal tampering period to kick off free agency. The move to release him saves Jacksonville just over $8 million in cap space.

It’s possible the Jaguars aren’t done making moves in free agency and may result in another cap casualty. Some of the most likely candidates to become one are center Brandon Linder, wide receiver Marvin Jones, defensive tackle Malcom Brown, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and wide receiver Jamal Agnew.

According to Over the Cap, each aforementioned player’s saving figures are as follows:

Player Cap number Dead money Cap savings

Brandon Linder $9,529,412 $0 $9,529,412

Marvin Jones Jr. $8,712,500 $5,212,500 $3,500,000

Malcom Brown $7,500,000 $4,500,000 $3,000,000

Dawuane Smoot $6,710,294 $2,125,000 $4,585,294

Jamal Agnew $5,543,137 $2,333,334 $3,209,803

If I were a betting man, I’d put my money on Linder. He’d give the Jaguars almost $10 million in cap space if he was released and wouldn’t generate any more dead money. Linder also makes sense because Jacksonville signed his backup Tyler Shatley to a new two-year deal this offseason. Linder has also had issues staying healthy and only played in exactly nine games in each season for the second straight time.

Jaguars fans, who do you think is next to become a cap casualty?

