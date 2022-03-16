Oh, Look At The Biglaw Firm Representing OAN…

Looking around the country and the world in early 2022, it seems that the most present human emotion is that of anger. In the United States, the new year brought a seeming cottage industry of takes as to why a Second American Civil War was either a real possibility or already underway. A September poll from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics indicated that more than half of Donald Trump voters, and over 40% of Joe Biden voters, at least somewhat agreed with the idea of “red” and “blue” states seceding to form their own countries. This anger is not limited to the U.S., Gallup’s 2021 Global Emotions report noted that “[i]n 2020, the world was a sadder, angrier, more worried and more stressed-out place than it has been at any time in the past 15 years.” This trend almost surely extended throughout 2021 and into 2022 as the world went through its second and third years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the concept of “pandemic stress” became a reality for so many. And the cherry on top of the anger sundae has been placed with the wildly illegal further invasion of Ukraine by Russia — lest we forget that Russia has been illegally occupying Ukrainian land since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 — ushering in the largest European military conflict in nearly 80 years.

