Economy

Oh, Look At The Biglaw Firm Representing OAN…

By Kathryn Rubino
 4 days ago

Earlier this month, Herring Networks — the parent company of One America News Network (OAN) — filed suit against AT&T, its chairman William Kennard, and DirecTV over the decision not to renew its carriage contract with the controversial network, as well as another Herring-owned network, AWE, on DirecTV’s lineup. The suit,...

Primetimer

OAN sues DirecTV, accusing it of succumbing to liberal pressure to drop the far-right cable channel

Herring Networks, which owns One America News Network, filed a 36-page lawsuit this week against DirecTV and parent company AT&T, alleging DirecTV has “bowed to political pressure and have put their unlawful interests and the unlawful personal, political, and financial interests of their management ahead of contractual and legal obligations." Last year, Reuters reported that 90% of OAN's revenue comes from its deal with AT&T. Meanwhile, the republican attorneys general of the states of Texas Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana and South Carolina have sent DirecTV a letter warning of consequences if it doesn't reverse its decision to drop OAN.
MarketRealist

What Cable Providers Offer Conservative News Network OAN?

One America News Network (OANN), a strongly conservative cable news channel founded in 2013, can be difficult to find on American television. It’s known for promoting heavily right-wing content and pro-Trump content. The network’s reach will shrink when DIRECTV’s contract ends in April. So, what cable providers will have OAN moving forward?
MSNBC

OAN sues DirecTV for dropping its pro-Trump propaganda channel

One America News, the conspiratorial TV network for conservatives, filed a lawsuit last week against DirecTV and AT&T over the companies’ decision this year to drop the network from their cable packages. Let me rephrase that: One America News, the conspiratorial, right-wing TV network known in part for fear-mongering...
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
#Oan#Biglaw#Advertising#Election Fraud#Directv#California Superior Court#At T Services#Awe#King Spalding
