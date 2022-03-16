ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Americans sound off on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, gas prices, Biden in new poll

By LENNY COHEN, WPEC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMDEN, Conn. (WPEC) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has many people worried about an escalating war with a country that has nuclear weapons. Wednesday afternoon, Quinnipiac University released the results of a national poll on the subject. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been begging for a no-fly...

katu.com

CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
