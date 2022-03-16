Americans sound off on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, gas prices, Biden in new poll

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 8 DAYS AGO