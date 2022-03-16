NBA draft 2022: Key dates for draft, combine, lottery and deadlines
With the 2021-22 NBA season winding down, and the start of the NCAA Tournament looming, some fans, and even teams themselves, have started to look ahead to the offseason.
The NBA this week unveiled the dates and locations of three key events: the combine, lottery and draft. With the announcement of these dates, several deadline dates related to the NBA draft have been revealed.
The offseason this year will reflect a more traditional schedule after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the league calendar over the past two years. As a result, the combine, lottery and draft will take place in person this year.
Here are several key offseason dates to take note of related to the draft.
NBA Early Entry Deadline
The early entry deadline for underclassmen wishing to declare for the draft:
- Date: April 24, 2022
- Time: 11:59 p.m. EDT
NBA draft combine
The date and location for the 2022 NBA draft combine:
- Date: May 16-22, 2022
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
NBA draft lottery
The date and location for the 2022 NBA draft lottery:
- Date: May 17, 2022
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
NCAA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline
The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen that wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility:
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Time: 11:59 p.m. EDT
NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline
The early-entry withdrawal deadline for draft prospects:
- Date: June 13, 2022
- Time: 5 p.m. EDT
NBA draft
The date and location for the 2022 NBA draft:
- Date: June 23, 2022
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
NBA Summer League
The date and location for the NBA Summer League:
- Date: July 7-17
- Venue: Cox Pavilion, Thomas & Mack Center
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
