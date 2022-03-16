ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA draft 2022: Key dates for draft, combine, lottery and deadlines

By Cody Taylor
 1 day ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NBA season winding down, and the start of the NCAA Tournament looming, some fans, and even teams themselves, have started to look ahead to the offseason.

The NBA this week unveiled the dates and locations of three key events: the combine, lottery and draft. With the announcement of these dates, several deadline dates related to the NBA draft have been revealed.

The offseason this year will reflect a more traditional schedule after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the league calendar over the past two years. As a result, the combine, lottery and draft will take place in person this year.

Here are several key offseason dates to take note of related to the draft.

NBA Early Entry Deadline

The early entry deadline for underclassmen wishing to declare for the draft:

  • Date: April 24, 2022
  • Time: 11:59 p.m. EDT

NBA draft combine

The date and location for the 2022 NBA draft combine:

  • Date: May 16-22, 2022
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

NBA draft lottery

The date and location for the 2022 NBA draft lottery:

  • Date: May 17, 2022
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

NCAA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen that wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility:

  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Time: 11:59 p.m. EDT

NBA Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

The early-entry withdrawal deadline for draft prospects:

  • Date: June 13, 2022
  • Time: 5 p.m. EDT

NBA draft

The date and location for the 2022 NBA draft:

  • Date: June 23, 2022
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

NBA Summer League

The date and location for the NBA Summer League:

  • Date: July 7-17
  • Venue: Cox Pavilion, Thomas & Mack Center
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

