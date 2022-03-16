ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) CEO Shaojie Chen on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

By SA Author
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2022 7:00 AM ET. Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) CEO Joe Walsh on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Good morning. My name is Emma and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Thryv Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Cameron Lazard, you may begin your conference.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.'s (ALBKY) CEO Vassilios Psaltis on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCPK:ALBKY) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2022 11:50 AM ET. Lazaros Papagaryfallou - General Manager and Chief Financial Officer. Dimitrios Kostopoulos - Head of Investor Relations. Conference Call Participants. Jonas Floriani - Axia Ventures Group Ltd. Sevim Mehmet - JPMorgan. Osman Memisoglu -...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

888 Holdings plc (EIHDF) CEO Itai Pazner on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

888 Holdings plc (OTCPK:EIHDF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2022 4:30 AM ET. Hi everyone. Good morning, and welcome to our 2021 Annual Results. And I'm happy to be here with Yariv Dafna, now is in our London office. And we'll start with the agenda on Slide 3. I will walk through some of the highlights of the year, and then I'll hand over to Yariv to go over the financials. And then I'll walk through some of the really, really exciting strategic process that we did over the course of 2021 and coming up. And then we'll open up for some questions. But before we go into the presentation, I just wanted to address something unpleasant that you all saw in the news last week that came from the UK GC, and relates to the sanctions that we've got as a company. This is something that I would say, it's something that we're not proud of as a company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Fossil Group, Inc.'s (FOSL) CEO Kosta Kartsotis on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Christine Greany - The Blueshirt Group LLC, Investor Relations. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Fossil Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. At this time, all parties are in listen-only mode. This conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without written permission from the company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doyu#Mobile Game#Ir#Finance
Seekingalpha.com

Southern Company's Dividend Lets You Sleep Well At Night

The Southern Company is one of America's largest utility companies with one of the highest yields in the industry. In the past few days, I have discussed two utility companies. A high-yield utility that I own, called Duke Energy (DUK), and a lower-yield alternative with more growth named Xcel Energy (XEL), which I also own. In this article, I'm going to discuss a higher-yield option that I've discussed in 2021 as well: The Southern Company (SO). The company has one of the highest yields in the industry and a very boring historic performance when it comes to capital gains. However, the company does generate a lot of value as dividend growth is satisfying while the balance sheet continues to be rock-solid despite accelerating investments to get rid of the company's "polluting" energy sources. In this article, I invite you to take a look at my comments as I do believe that the parent company of i.e., Georgia Power is a great investment for people looking for high income in general, or the ones wanting to add some yield to their dividend growth portfolios.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Chindata Group Holdings Limited's (CD) CEO Huapeng Wu On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2022 7:00 AM ET. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
Seekingalpha.com

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) CEO Tao Yang on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2022 8:00 PM ET. Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Yalla Group's Limited Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) CEO George Kurtz on Q4 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Maria Riley - Vice President of Investor Relations. George Kurtz - President, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder. Burt Podbere - Chief Financial Officer. Conference Call Participants. Saket Kalia - Barclays. Sterling Auty - JPMorgan. Andrew...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) CEO Jerome Jabbour On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Wajax Corporation (WJXFF) CEO Ignacy Domagalski on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wajax Corporation (OTCPK:WJXFF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2022 2:00 PM ET. Ignacy Domagalski - President and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you for attending Wajax Corporation's 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Webcast. On today's webcast will be Mr. Iggy Domagalski President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer. Please be advised that this webcast is being recorded. Also note that this webcast contains forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ from expected results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (TGONF) Management on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (OTCPK:TGONF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Tetragon's 2021 Annual Report Investor Call. You are all in listen-only mode. The call will be accompanied by a live presentation which can be viewed online by registering at the link provided in the Company's conference call press release. This press release can be found on the homepage of the Company's Web site, www.tetragoninv.com. In addition, questions can be submitted online while watching the presentation. And as a reminder, this call is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Entera Bio's (ENTX) CEO Spiros Jamas on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Greetings and welcome to the Entera Bio's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) CEO Jason Gardner on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call March 9, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Stacey Finerman - Vice President, Investor Relations. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Marqeta Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) CEO Dr. Christian Itin on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Autolus Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Points International Ltd. (PCOM) CEO Robert MacLean on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for participating in today's Conference Call to discuss Points’ financial results for the Fourth Quarter and full year ended December 31 2021. Delivering today's prepared remarks are Chief Executive Officer Robert MacLean, President Christopher Barnard, and Chief Financial Officer Erick Georgiou. Following their prepared remarks, the management team will open the call up for any questions. Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Cody Slach of Gateway group, Points’ IR Adviser, as he reads the company's safe harbor that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Cody, please go ahead.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) CEO George Lasezkay on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call March 10, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Dr. Thomas Ciulla - Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. Good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Clearside Biomedical Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-Answer session. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Viridian Therapeutics' (VRDN) CEO Jonathan Violin on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2022 4:30 PM ET. John Jordan – Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Jonathan Violin – President and Chief Executive Officer. Kristian Humer – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Conference Call Participants. Chris Howerton...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy