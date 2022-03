Sarah Huckabee Sanders is getting mixed reviews on her new round of TV advertising, in part for a continued focus on national politics rather than the state she wants to govern. As Chris Jones, a Democratic candidate for governor, and others have noted, she couldn’t even work the word Arkansas into the latest. And he is a challenge she seems unlikely to take — exposing herself to debate or questions from any but carefully selected audiences.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO