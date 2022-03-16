Golden Goose Introduces Sunglasses

Golden Goose's eyewear campaign. Courtesy of Golden Goose

Golden Goose, which built its success on the Superstar sneakers available in about 400 iterations and has since expanded to offer ready-to-wear and accessories, is dropping its first sunglasses collection this week.

Manufactured by an artisanal workshop based in the Veneto region, the range includes a Panthos frame; a 1970s genderless style, also available in a version with teardrops crystals; a rectangular acetate model, as well as two metal frames, an aviator and cat-eye style.

They retail between 195 and 320 euros. Each frame comes with an engraved message on the stems’ inside face reading “Forever. For You.”