- - - In the late 19th century, Frederick Jackson Turner lit up the historical world with his frontier thesis of American history. He asserted that American democracy owed its distinctiveness to the existence of an advancing frontier, where American institutions reinvented themselves every generation. By no means did all historians accept Turner's views, but his approach framed debate on the subject far into the 20th century.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO