A car versus semi-truck accident in rural Kansas has claimed the lives of three children from Iowa. The three children and their father are all from Johnston, Iowa according to WHO. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that David Clements of Johnston was driving on Highway 54 near Bucklin, Kansas with his three children, 12-year-old Juno, 10-year-old Arabella, and 7-year-old Harper. The Kansas State Patrol says that the SUV Clements was driving ended up crossing the centerline of the freeway and colliding with a semi-truck. The accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

JOHNSTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO