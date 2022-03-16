Allergy Season Is Coming: This 4.6-Star Air Purifier Is $195 Today

Click here to read the full article.

Spring is in the air, and with that comes the unfortunate nuisance of pollen, dander, dust, and ugh — allergies. As the seasons change, pollen begins to hit the air, and those of us with sensitivities start to suffer from sneezing, scratchy throats and itchy eyes. While there’s not much you can do to control the outside atmosphere, using the best air purifier inside your home can help provide some major relief.

Today, we found an impressive deal to help you get ahead of this year’s spring allergy season.

Right now, you can get the HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier for just $195.49 , which is 35% off its original price of $299.99.

The HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier protects against allergies and helps purify the air of smoke, dust, mold, pet dander, and odor in spaces up to 700 square feet.

In 2021, SPY listed the Hathaspace smart air purifier as the best air purifier for virus removal, namely for its ability to remove 98% of staphylococcus albus and escherichia coli, as well as 99.99% of the H1N1 and EV71 viruses.

It touts over 12,000 reviews on Amazon and holds a 4.6-star rating from users who love its quiet operation and high-quality filtration system.

Thanks to this newly lowered price point, which saves you more than $104, you could potentially add one to each room in your home and even bring one to the office (assuming your home and your office are no longer the same thing).

HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier

Hathaspace’s smart air purifier features a 5-in-1 filter system that eliminates 99.9% of pollen, dust, pet dander, VOCs, smoke and odor particles. Made with a carbon filter and anion ionizer, it absorbs and traps odors and has a state-of-the-art fan and motor that quietly operates as you breathe in the fresh air.

The device’s intelligent capabilities are, no doubt, a significant convenience for any space. When in auto mode, the sensor detects pollutants and adjusts its fan to eliminate them accordingly.

Small and compact, its portable size is a perfect fit for rooms up to 700 square feet, filtering 100% of the air every hour it operates.



