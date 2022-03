The Ohio Redistricting Commission once again started work on legislative redistricting in a weekend session Saturday afternoon. The first meeting centered around a mission to determine who will be drawing the maps that the commission will vote on for the fourth time since the process began in September. “First, I think we need to come […] The post Ohio Redistricting Commission heads back to work, hopes for neutral party to help mapmakers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO