ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox ace Chris Sale to miss opener again

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JifGR_0eh9j45M00

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his rib cage and will miss the start of the season.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Wednesday morning that Sale had the problem when he reported to the team’s spring training complex at the end of the lockout.

“He’s not throwing, basically, at this point,” Bloom said. “We’re talking weeks, not days, until we can get a baseball in his hands.”

A seven-time All-Star, Sale spent all of 2020 and the first 4½ months of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made five starts in 2021 before testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

He went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts, and also made three starts in the postseason, including a loss in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.

The injury means Sale, who said he remains unvaccinated, probably will avoid the uncomfortable position of sitting out the Red Sox series in Toronto April 25-28. Canada requires a player to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Tommy John Surgery#Ap#Era
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dense Fog Through Dawn; Sunny, 70° Friday Afternoon

Good Morning…. Low clouds and areas of dense fog now through daybreak Friday, eventually lifting to sunshine by mid-morning. Sunshine Friday afternoon along with unseasonably warm temperatures A mild start, clearing skies this Friday morning and a warm west-southwest wind will set the stage for temperatures to soar by afternoon We’re expecting near-record highs in […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Missing hiker found dead in Adirondacks

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A hiker that recently went missing in Adirondacks has been found dead. According to New York State Police, on March 11 61-year-old Thomas A. Howard from Westport, Connecticut went hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba. He was reported missing on March 16 after he did not return […]
NORTH ELBA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Historic season ends for URI women in first round of NIT

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The URI women’s historic season comes to a close in the first round of the WNIT in a 61-50 loss to Quinnipiac. Head coach Tammi Reiss fought back tears after the game. “It’s hard to say goodbye to this group,” she said. “They mean a lot, so I really wanted the to […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WPRI 12 News

Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade returns after COVID hiatus

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back after a two-year hiatus. For the first time since the pandemic began, South Boston is holding its boisterous parade. The procession steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday. In 2020, St. Patrick’s Day parades across the country were among the first major events cancelled as the […]
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy